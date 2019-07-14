TODAY |

Black Caps opener Henry Nicholls passes fitness test, Kane Williamson declares England favourites

1 NEWS
More From
Cricket
Black Caps

Black Caps opener Henry Nicholls has been cleared to play in tonight’s World Cup final against England after passing a fitness test at Lord’s.

Nicholl’s availability will boost New Zealand, whose captain Kane Williamson was more than happy to declare England favourites in his news conference.

"I think England rightly so deserve to be favourites. Coming into this tournament from the start, they were favourites and they've been playing really good cricket," Williamson said after being asked if the Black Caps were underdogs.

"Whatever dog we are, it's just important that we focus on the cricket that we want to play and we have seen over the years that anybody can beat anybody regardless of breed of dog," he said with a smile.

Williamson was also asked how it would feel to play the role of party-poopers for the host nation with the match set to be broadcast on free-to-air TV, which is also happening in NZ.

"Party-poopers? You talking about dogs again, eh?" he said with a smile.

"Look, we are really looking forward to the occasion and the end point and the result ... focusing too much on it, I don't think, is a positive thing."

Williamson acknowledged the threat of England’s openers Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow, who have combined in four successive century partnerships.

"Those two have been fantastic throughout this whole competition and prior as well," said the Kiwi batting mainstay.

"There is a huge amount of respect for the match-winners that they have within their side, obviously the top of the order and throughout.

"But the focus for us is very much about the cricket that we want to play and the performance we want to put on the board and if we do that, we have seen throughout this competition that anybody can beat anybody."

Henry Nicholls. Source: Photosport
More From
Cricket
Black Caps
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:39
The combination of tennis, ping pong and badminton is fast, fun and seriously addictive.
Pickleball making a racket in NZ having taken off in the US
2
Maria Folau against Barbados
Silver Ferns overwhelm Barbados with enormous win at Netball World Cup
3
Simona Halep thrashes Serena Williams to claim her first Wimbledon title
4
The Black Caps skipper continued his fine form into question time after this morning’s win.
Cheeky Kane Williamson has media rolling with laughter during light-hearted press conference
5
Former All Blacks player's free feed brings community together
MORE FROM
Cricket
MORE
00:29
The day off would give tired cricket fans a chance to maybe celebrate New Zealand’s first ever World Cup win.

'I think Monday might be a public holiday' - Gary Stead probably echoes thoughts of the nation ahead of World Cup final
NZ captain Kane Williamson and coach Gary Stead. New Zealand Black Caps training session ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup final against England on Sunday. Lord's Cricket Ground, England UK. Friday 12 July 2019. © Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz

Black Caps determined to treat Cricket World Cup final as just another game
03:52
Seven Sharp discovered many in the hospitality industry didn't plan for the Kiwis to make the final.

Where is the best place to watch the Black Caps compete for the Cricket World Cup?
00:27
Monty Panesar gives the Black Caps no chance in Sunday night's World Cup final.

Black Caps have next to no chance, will present 'the easiest final', ex-England spinner predicts