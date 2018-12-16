Black Caps open up handy lead on day two of the second Test against Sri Lanka

Relive 1 NEWS NOW's live coverage of the second day of the Boxing Day Test between the Black Caps and Sri Lanka from Hagley Oval, Christchurch.

6:30pm: NZ 231/2 end of play - Latham 74, Taylor 25 NZ lead by 305

That wraps up day two which was dominated by the Black Caps.

5:44pm: NZ 189/2 - 70.1 overs - Latham 58*, Taylor 0*

WICKET! Williamson goes! The skipper looks to cut one that's too close, getting the edge through to slip where Mendis takes a good catch. Williamson out for 48. Ross Taylor the new batsman.

New Zealand ahead by 263.

5:15pm: NZ 172/1 - 62.4 overs - Latham 51*, Williamson 39*

Fifty partnership between Latham and Williamson. The skipper works one off his hip to reach the milestone, coming from just 88 balls.

NZ's lead nearing 250.

4:51pm: NZ 153/1 - 57.4 overs - Latham 50*, Williamson 24*

Fifty for Latham! A drive through the covers for a single takes Latham to his half century, he gets there from 155 balls, with four boundaries.

THe Black Caps' lead is 227 runs.

4:35pm: NZ 136/1 - 54 overs - Latham 48*, Williamson 9*

Williamson has already started to look a class above, notably belting four through the covers off the back foot against Perera.

The lead is now over 200, sitting at 210.

4:12pm: NZ 121/1 - 48 overs - Latham 42*, Williamson 0*

WICKET! Raval falls after tea! No maiden hundred today, a shorter ball from Perera sees Raval trying to turn the ball through leg, he can only manage an edge onto his pad, popping up for a simple catch for Mendis at short leg.

Raval goes for 74, Kane Williamson the new batsman. NZ lead by 195 runs.

4:06pm: NZ 117/0 - 47 overs - Raval 72*, Latham 40*

Latham plays out a maiden first up after tea. All eyes now on Raval at the other end.

4:02pm

We're back after tea, Latham to take strike after the break. Kumara with the ball.

3:44pm: NZ 117/0 - 46 overs - Raval 72*, Latham 40*

Tea. Wicketless session for New Zealand, with Raval and Latham looking solid despite struggling to score early on. The Black Caps' lead has swollen to 191 runs.

We'll be back in around 20 minutes for the final session of day two in Christchurch.

3:33pm: NZ 113/0 - 43 overs - Raval 71*, Latham 37*

LBW appeal against Latham from Lakmal, but the ball's doing too much to hit the stumps. Lakmal was around the wicket too. Latham's also survived a dropped catch, top edging a pull shot that the fielder failed to get round to.

The lead is now 187 runs.

3:11pm: NZ 100/0 - 38 overs - Raval 66*, Latham 30*

Latham takes a single down the ground of Perera and that's the 100 partnership! Great job from the opening pair.

The lead is now 174 runs.

2:51pm: NZ 79/0 - 32.2 overs - Raval 50*, Latham 27*

Fifty for Raval! An edge through gully trickles to the boundary and sees Raval to his milestone, he gets there from 122 balls. Hopefully he can crack on to that elusive maiden Test ton!

The lead passes 150 with the boundary, sitting at 153.

2:37pm: NZ 71/0 - 30 overs - Raval 45*, Latham 24*

Raval has started to pick up his scoring rate, moving to 45 after lunch. Most notable has been his back foot play, strong on the pull. Latham meanwhile isn't scoring as freely, but is looking solid in defence.

NZ's lead is 145 runs.

2:13pm: NZ 53/0 - 24 overs - Raval 31*, Latham 20*

Latham punches Lakmal straight down the ground, and that brings up the 50 stand between the Black Caps' openers.

NZ's lead is now 127.

1:47pm: NZ 36/0 - 18 overs - Raval 23*, Latham 11*

Lakmal to start after lunch with the ball, Raval on strike and he'll play out a maiden to get the second session underway.

New Zealand lead by 110 runs.

1:40pm

We're back after lunch. Big session coming up for the Black Caps, especially Raval, who's said he's been battling nerves over a maiden Test hundred.

1:05pm: NZ 36/0 - 17 overs - Raval 23*, Latham 11*

Lunch. New Zealand's session. The openers have been solid in their second innings reply, while pushing the lead out to 110 runs.

We'll be back in around 40 minutes for the afternoon session of the second Test in Christchurch.

12:35pm: NZ 18/0 - 10 overs - Raval 10*, Latham 7*

Raval and Latham still getting themselves in, although with lunch not too far away, don't expect them to take too many risks.

The lead is now 92.

12:17pm: NZ 9/0 - 6 overs - Raval 3*, Latham 6*

Raval and Latham have begun cautiously, but haven't really been troubled either. They have however pushed the lead out to 83 runs early on day two.

12:00pm: NZ 2/0 - 2 overs - Raval 0*, Latham 2*

Kumara to take the ball from the other end. Latham on strike. A punch through cover from the fifth ball of the over sees Latham get two runs to open New Zealand's account for the second innings.

11:56am: NZ 0/0 - 1 over - Raval 0*, Latham 0*

First ball is wide, Raval leaves alone. Another leave up second, a bit of movement back into the left-handed Raval. Lakmal comes round the wicket third ball, Raval leaves. Another wide one fourth, Raval happy to leave. Fifth ball is straigh, Raval defends on the back foot. Final ball of the over is wide and Raval leaves. Maiden to start.

11:52am

What a morning, what a spell from Boult. Jeet Raval and Tom Latham are in the middle for the Black Caps. NZ already 74 runs ahead.

Suranga Lakmal to take the new ball.

11:44am: SL 104 all out, 41 overs - Mathews 33*

WICKET! Six for Boult! He's wrapped up Sri Lanka by yorking Kumara. The number 11 is hit dead in front, trying to leave the ball, and comically reviewed it. No issue for the third umpire. Boult with 6/30, 6/10 this morning.

Sri Lanka all out for 104. NZ lead by 74.

11:39am: SL 104/9 - 40.2 overs - Mathews 33*, Kumara 0*

Right then, hat-trick ball for Boult. Chameera to face. Boult goes full, and Chameera defends perfectly. Sri Lanka's number 10 survives the hat-trick, but can he keep Boult out long term. He can't. Boult strikes next ball and now he has five! Another LBW for the left-armer.

Chameera gone for a duck, Lahiru Kumara the last man in. Sri Lanka still 74 runs behind.

11:35am: SL 100/8 - 39 overs - Mathews 29*, Chameera 0*

WICKET! Lakmal goes first ball, Boult's on a hat-trick! A full ball crashes into Lakmal's toe. Sri Lanka falling apart like a house of cards.

Dushmatha Chameera next in.

11:31am: SL 100/7 - 38.5 overs - Mathews 29*, Lakmal 0*

WICKET! Boult is on fire! He traps Perera in front, with the right hander not playing a shot, umpire gives it out and the batsman challenges, more in hope than anything. No doubt about it, plumb in front, Perera goes for a duck. Yesterday's hero with the ball, Suranga Lakmal, the new batsman.

11:27am: SL 100/6 - 38.1 overs - Mathews 29*, Perera 0*

WICKET! Boult strikes again and this time Dickwella goes! The left hander goes hard at the ball and gets the edge, which Southee somehow manages to dive across Latham to take a one handed screamer! Dickwella goes for four, Dilruwan Perera the new batsman.

Sri Lanka are 78 runs behind.

11:19am: SL 94/5 - 36.4 overs - Mathews 27*, Dickwella 0*

WICKET! Silva plays and misses at a delivery from Boult, huge appeal from the bowler, but doesn't look like he got anywhere near it. Next ball is full and takes the edge through to Southee! Boult strikes! Roshen Silva out for 21, Niroshan Dickwella the new batsman.

Sri Lanka still 84 runs behind.

11:07am: SL 92/4 - 34 overs - Mathews 27*, Silva 19*

Southee with the ball from the other end, Mathews on strike. First ball is outside off-stump, and moves further away into Watling's gloves.

Again some swing second ball, great signs for the Black Caps. More swing third ball, Mathews happy to leave it alone. Southee goes straighter, Mathews pushes to mid-off, no run. Fifth ball is wide again, Mathews leaves. Final ball of the over is wide again, Mathews leaves to see out a maiden.

11:03am: SL 92/4 - 33 overs - Mathews 27*, Silva 19*

First ball of the day is just back of a length, Silva defends. A bit of swing from Boult second up, Silva drives, but can only manage an edge onto the pad. Good signs for NZ.

Third ball takes the outside edge this time, going along the ground to gully for no run. Fourth ball is wide, Silva leaves. Very full ball fifth up, Silva keeps it out though. Final ball of the over takes the edge again, the ball runs along the ground for a boundary, and the first runs of the day.

10:58am

Right then, the Black Caps are back out on the park, followed by the Sri Lankan overnight pair.

Trent Boult takes the ball first up. Roshen Silva on strike.

10:30am

Good morning, the first news is that it's a slightly better day today - good news for Sri Lanka. However, we are expecting some overcast throughout the morning - good news for New Zealand.

Play will be underway in around half an hour.

PRE-MATCH

Having been skittled for 178 on the opening day, the Black Caps struck back with four wickets, leaving the visitors 88/4 heading into this morning's first session.

Sri Lanka still trail by 90 runs in the first innings, but could go big as the Hagley Oval pitch flattens out.

New Zealand's Wellington tormentor Angelo Mathews is unbeaten with 27, joined at the crease by Roshen Silva, the pair having added 37 for the fifth wicket.