Black Caps obliterate Windies batting line-up to take 1-0 Test series lead in Wellington

The Black Caps have stormed to an emphatic win in the first Test against the West Indies in Wellington, claiming an innings and 67 run win at the Basin Reserve.

Starting the fourth day at 214/2, the Windies struggled in reply to the Black Caps first innings 520/9, losing three wickets before lunch to go in at 286/5, trailing by 100 runs.

After lunch however, the wheels well and truly fell off for the visitors, with Colin de Grandhomme, Neil Wagner and Trent Boult cleaning up the lower order to seal a complete victory to open the summer.

2:28pm: WI 319 all out - NZ win by an innings and 67 runs

WICKET! Bowled 'em! That's it, Trent Boult brings the match to an end, knocking over Cummins. The Black Caps win by an innings and 67 runs to take a 1-0 lead in this two match series.

2:09pm: 102.3 overs, WI 301/9 - Cummins 0*, Gabriel 0*

WICKET! Holder goes now. A short ball from Wagner that the Windies skipper doesn't get any timing on whatsoever, a simple catch for Boult. Windies lose their ninth.

West Indies trail by 81 runs with one wicket in hand.

2:03pm: 101.2 overs, WI 301/8 - Holder 7*, Cummins 0*

WICKET! Another one falls as de Grandhomme gets Roach LBW. He runs in and pitches one up, Roach plays and misses, getting hit on the back pad. Roach reviews straight away though, has he hit it?

The replay shows no bat on ball whatsoever, waste of a review. Roach goes for seven. Miguel Cummins the new man.

Windies trail by 85 runs with two wickets in hand.

1:49pm: 98.1 overs, WI 288/7 - Holder 2*, Roach 0*

WICKET! Wagner to take the ball from the other end, Dowrich on strike, and now he strikes first ball! A fuller (by his standards) ball from Wagner has Dowrich driving, and all he can do is spoon a catch to Santner at cover.

The Windies lose another and the Black Caps can sniff blood in the water.

West Indies trail by 98 runs with three wickets in hand.

1:44pm: 97.1 overs, WI 286/6 - Dowrich 3*, Holder 0*

WICKET! And de Grandhomme strikes first ball after lunch! He bowls a standard delivery outside off, Ambris tries to back-cut it but can only manage an edge through to Taylor in a wide slip position. Windies lose their sixth wicket. Jason Holder is the new man, on a king pair from the first innings.

1:40pm: 97 overs, WI 134 & 286/5 - Ambris 18*, Dowrich 3*

Both sets of players make their way back out to the middle for the afternoon session. The Windies need to dig in for some tough runs here, needing another 100 to at least make New Zealand bat again.

Colin de Grandhomme to open up to Ambris.

1:02pm: 97 overs, WI 134 & 286/5 - Ambris 18*, Dowrich 3*

LUNCH! That's lunch and just when the Windies thought they were creeping back into the contest, the Black Caps bowlers step up and deliver. Great morning gets them three wickets after working well with both the old and new ball. West Indies will enter lunch feeling deflated here. It's going to take a very big effort from the tail end to make this a contest.

West Indies trail by 100 runs with 5 wickets remaining

12:33pm: 90 overs, WI 134 & 273/5 - Ambris 8*, Dowrich 0*

WICKET! There's another and this time it's Henry in on the action. Chase chases a wide ball outside off but he isn't close to it as he tries a cut shot. It's an inside edge and he's chopped it on the stumps. He slumps to his knees as he knows it was a poor shot and an even poorer decision. Black Caps get their third of the session.

West Indies trail by 113 runs with 5 wickets remaining

12:17pm: 87 overs, WI 134 & 263/4 - Chase 11*, Ambris 6*

WICKET! Boult gets Hope in the Gully! Brilliant cutting delivery catches Hope off guard as it comes up at him close to the body. He tries to defend it off his back foot but is late on the extra hop of the delivery. Edges it for a simple catch to Williamson. Ambris comes in and brushes the hiccup off with a six on his third ball. As you do.

West Indies trail by 123 runs with 6 wickets remaining

11:50am: 80 overs, WI 134 & 238/3 - Hope 28*, Chase 0*

New ball is in play and that means Boult's back in.

West Indies trail by 148 runs with 7 wickets remaining

11:40am: 78 overs, WI 134 & 231/3 - Hope 25*, Chase 0*

WICKET! Santner makes a big appeal for LBW but the umpire isn't interested. He's got bat first into the pad. Williamson doesn't need convincing from his bowler. He can see how much he wants it so they go upstairs. Replays show it's pad first then makes contact with the bat. Ball tracking has it going through to the wicket so they have to change their onfield call. Beauty of a ball from Santner. Short, quick and slides in on Brathwaite and traps him. Gets the wicket the Black Caps were desperate for with the new ball coming into play very shortly.

West Indies trail by 155 runs with 7 wickets remaining

11:30am: 75 overs, WI 134 & 226/2 - Brathwaite 86*, Hope 25*

Black Caps just aren't finding any pressure. The Windies are looking very comfortable and have taken any risky or poor shots so far this morning. Santner is mixing speeds well but hasn't found an edge yet. De Grandhomme has come in for Henry at the other end.

West Indies trail by 160 runs with 8 wickets remaining

11:00am: 66 overs, WI 134 & 214/2 - Brathwaite 79*, Hope 21*

After scalping two yesterday, Henry will get things going for the Black Caps' bowling unit. He comes out with a maiden to start the day and is joined by Santner at the the other end.

West Indies trail by 172 runs with 8 wickets remaining

10:30am

It's another cracker of a day in the Basin. That constant Kiwi sun beating down of the pitch has well and truly dried it out but it's still looking like a good wicket. We're about half an hour away from the first ball of the day.

West Indies trail by 172 runs with 8 wickets remaining

PRE-MATCH

West Indies batsman Jason Holder bats. Source: Photosport

The West Indies are still in a positive frame of mind despite staring at probable defeat in the first cricket Test against New Zealand in Wellington.

The tourists will begin day four at 214-2 in their second innings, still 172 runs shy of making New Zealand bat again.

But they have carried on at a merry pace and haven't put away the attacking hook shots against left-armer Neil Wagner, who was the chief destroyer with 7-39 in their first innings.

"He is one of the most aggressive bowlers, if not the aggressive bowler in the team. We just look to play him how we see it," batsman Shimron Hetmyer says.

"Some of us, we are positive in that sense. Some try to hook and some try to get out of the way."

The Windies were dismissed for 134 on the first day and the Kiwis responded with 520-9 declared.

Hetmyer said the pitch was much better for batting.