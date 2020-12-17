TODAY |

Black Caps not taking isolation-weary Pakistan lightly

Pakistan may have just spent two weeks in Covid-19 isolation but the Black Caps say they're not taking the tourists lightly.

NZ head into tomorrow’s T20 in Auckland on a high after thrashing the West Indies. Source: 1 NEWS

New Zealand come into tomorrow's T20 series opener in Auckland on a high after dominating the West Indies in both the T20 and Test series.

Tomorrow will be Pakistan's first international since they dispatched Zimbabwe 3-0 in there T20 series back at the start of November. 

Regardless, The Black Caps will need to lift their performance against the world’s 4th ranked T20 side who will be without captain Babar Azam for all three T20 matches.

The world’s second-ranked T20 batsman suffered a fracture in his right thumb during a practice session.

The first game of the tour gets underway tomorrow night at Eden Park at 7pm.

