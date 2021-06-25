Black Caps nickname WTC mace after ex-fast bowler Michael Mason

The Black Caps are on their way home carrying the coveted World Test Championship mace, which they have affectionately named Michael Mace-son, after the former Central Districts bowler.

The team strapped the mace into a seat on the plane ride home, making sure it was safe from damage, with fast bowler Trent Boult telling reporters Neil Wagner had struggled to let the mace go since the team won it yesterday.

"It's had a couple of nicknames already," Boult said of the mace.

"I feel like Michael Mason is sticking - ex-New Zealand cricketer, right-arm seamer from the mighty Central Districts."

Mason played for the Black Caps in the mid-to-late 2000s, featuring in 26 ODIs - including the 2007 World Cup - and one Test, against South Africa in 2004.

Now an apprentice builder working in Feilding, Mason was left a little confused when 1 NEWS called him about his new namesake.

"When you mentioned TV1 I wasn't sure if someone was taking the mickey or if it was one of the boys at work," Mason laughed.

"My nickname all the time was pretty much Mace. I spent quite a bit of time with a few of the guys so maybe that's where it's come from."