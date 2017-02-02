Black Caps need to improve on T20 showing as ODI series begins

The Black Caps will need a serious improvement if they're to see their red hot home form repeated against South Africa when the three match ODI series begins in Hamilton later today.

Tim Southee celebrates with Kane Williamson Source: Photosport

The 78-run mauling in the lone T20 fixture at Eden Park on Friday night gave New Zealand cricket fans a glimpse of the level that the Black Caps will need to be at to compete with South Africa over the coming weeks.

With New Zealand, who are number one in T20 cricket remember, outclassed in such a manner as that, things could be about to get a whole lot worse come the ODI and Test match legs of this current tour.

Especially when you consider they'll be up against the side ranked number one in ODI's and number three in Test matches.

With all due respect to the likes of Pakistan, Bangladesh and Australia, who the Black Caps have walked over at home this summer, none of them come close to South Africa in terms of cricketing ability at the moment.

The batting firepower of AB de Villiers, Faf du Plessis and Hashim Amla is more than capably backed up by a bowling attack that plays host to Kagiso Rabada, one of if not the most promising talent in all of international cricket.

However, New Zealand have shown in the last couple of years that they can go toe-to-toe with the big boys, especially on home soil.

The bowling duo of Trent Boult and Tim Southee are looking as good as they ever have, while Kane Williamson's is growing more and more as a captain with every passing game.

International cricket has now reached a point where the major sides are now all incredibly strong at home, yet appear to falter outside of their own conditions.

South Africa are the exception to that rule.

The core of their side play in all three formats of the game, with most of those set to play some role against New Zealand over the coming weeks.

The series wins by New Zealand so far this summer can now only be viewed as a warm up, with the real contest set to begin against South Africa.

It's not going to be easy, but cricket fans should rejoice that we're going to see some world class performers over the coming weeks, and here's hoping that they can come from both sides.