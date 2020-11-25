The Black Caps could take a knee before their first international match since the Covid-19 pandemic to stand up to racism if an upcoming meeting with the West Indies proves it to be a respectful move.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Black Caps coach Gary Stead revealed the meeting when he was asked if New Zealand were considering taking a knee with the West Indies at Friday's Twenty20 in Auckland.

"We're actually having a meeting with the West Indies around that," Stead said.

"What happens in terms of taking a knee or anything like that will be discussed with West Indies ... but the first thing is we're meeting with them to make sure we know how they feel about it and that we understand their point of view."



The discussion comes after England took a knee with the Windies cricketers in July to show support for the Black Lives Matter campaign - a moment added to by West Indies great Michael Holding who made a passionate speech about racism at the time.

Stead said New Zealand has it's own movement addressing racism but the two can come together on the day.

"[The meeting] is part of our education and understanding of their thoughts but we also, in New Zealand, have been with the New Zealand Human Rights Commission around "Give Nothing to Racism".

"So we're sort of pairing up with them in terms of our own message around that and making sure that we have our own stance on those things."