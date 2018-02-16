Black Caps Martin Guptill smashes his way to sensational T20 century against Australia at Eden Park

 

Black Caps openers Martin Guptill and Colin Munro have run riot against Australia, helping their side to a Twenty20 total of 243-6.

Guptill hit six fours and nine sixes in his amazing knock against Australia in Auckland.
Source: SKY

With a tri-series finals berth on the line for the Kiwis at Eden Park, Guptill and Munro did what they do best - bash and crash their way all around the pitch.

Munro notched a thunderous 76 from just 32 balls, while Guptill overtook Brendon McCullum to become the highest-ever scorer in T20 internationals.

He battered his way to 105 in just 54 deliveries, including six boundaries and an outrageous nine sixes - bringing his career total of T20 runs to 2188.

His century was reached in just 49 balls.

As is customary for the big-hitting opener, the 31-year-old Guptill had plenty of luck hitting down the ground, as well as sixes and boundaries down legside.

Munro was similarly prolific before being removed by Andrew Tye, with Tim Seifert and Mark Chapman duly anchoring the untouchable Guptill.

He was eventually caught by Glenn Maxwell from a Tye delivery in the 17th over, precipitating a collapse that claimed both Seifert and Chapman, as well as the early wickets of Colin de Grandhomme and captain Kane Williamson.

But Ross Taylor saw out the innings with several big hits.

The Caps' 243 runs was the highest-ever T20 innings at Eden Park, and equals their highest-ever T20 total, against the West Indies in Tauranga in January.

Yet Australia can remain confident of hauling in the Kiwis, requiring a run rate of 12.2 for victory on an extremely batsman-friendly Auckland pitch.

They also have talisman Dave Warner to call upon.

