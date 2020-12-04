Black Caps make five changes for second T20 against Pakistan, including return of Kane Williamson

Pakistan have won the toss and elected to bat first in the second T20 from Hamilton’s Sneddon park.

Kane Williamson warms up before the second T20 against Pakistan in Hamilton. Source: Photosport

The Black Caps have made five changes from there five wicket win on Friday night with Williamson back to lead the side, replacing Mark Chapman, while Trent Boult, Tim Southee, and Kyle Jamieson return as well, replacing Jacob Duffy, Blair Tickner, and Mitchell Santner.