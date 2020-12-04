TODAY |

Black Caps make five changes for second T20 against Pakistan, including return of Kane Williamson

Source:  1 NEWS

Pakistan have won the toss and elected to bat first in the second T20 from Hamilton’s Sneddon park.

Kane Williamson warms up before the second T20 against Pakistan in Hamilton. Source: Photosport

The Black Caps have made five changes from there five wicket win on Friday night with Williamson back to lead the side, replacing Mark Chapman, while Trent Boult, Tim Southee, and Kyle Jamieson return as well, replacing Jacob Duffy, Blair Tickner, and Mitchell Santner.

Pakistan have named an unchanged squad.

First ball to be bowled at just after 7pm.

New Zealand 1 Martin Guptill, 2 Tim Seifert (wk), 3 Kane Williamson (capt), 4 Devon Conway, 5 Glenn Phillips, 6 Jimmy Neesham, 7 Kyle Jamieson, 8 Scott Kuggeleijn 9 Tim Southee, 10 Trent Boult, 11 Ish Sodhi

Pakistan: 1 Abdullah Shafique, 2 Mohammad Rizwan (wk), 3 Haider Ali, 4 Mohammad Hafeez, 5 Shadab Khan (capt), 6 Khushdil Shah, 7 Imad Wasim, 8 Faheem Ashraf, 9 Wahab Riaz, 10 Shaheen Afridi, 11 Haris Rauf

