Black Caps make early indents with pair of Sri Lanka wickets as rain hinders opening day of second Test

Associated Press
Dimuth Karunaratne was closing in on his half-century when Sri Lanka reached stumps at 85-2 on a rain-hit opening day of the second and final test against New Zealand at P. Sara Oval on Thursday.

Only 36.3 overs were possible after early rain and a wet outfield caused a delayed start and bad light resulted in an early finish.

After winning the toss, Karunaratne was unbeaten on 49 and in the middle with Angelo Mathews (0).

Kusal Mendis was out for 32 after tea, caught by wicketkeeper BJ Watling off the seam of allrounder Colin de Grandhomme.

Lahiru Thirimanne fell early in the innings when he was caught by New Zealand captain Kane Williamson off spinner William Somerville for 2.

De Grandhomme had bowling figures of 1-14 off 8.3 overs, while Somerville had 1-20.

Sri Lanka won the first test by six wickets in Galle.

The Black Caps called up De Grandhomme and left out Mitchell Santner, one of the team's three spinners to play in Galle.

Sri Lanka replaced Akila Dananjaya, who has been reported for a suspected illegal bowling action, with another spin bowler, Dilruwan Perera.

Sri Lanka finished the first day 85/2 in Colombo with just 36.3 overs bowled on the day due to poor weather and light. Source: SKY
