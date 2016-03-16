 

Black Caps made to wait for pay-day as IPL auction delayed

Several New Zealand cricketers hoping for a lucrative Indian Premier League payday will have to wait a little longer, with the league's annual player auction being delayed.

Santner takes the one that matters as he dismisses MS Dhoni to win the game against India

Source: Getty

Black Caps such as Martin Guptill, Trent Boult and Ish Sodhi are among those expected to be in high demand from Indian teams going into this season's edition of the tournament after a string of strong performances at last year's T20 World Cup in India.

However, due to the recent power struggle in Indian cricket, the player auction has been pushed back towards the end of February.

Several New Zealand coaches are also expected to play a major role in the tournament, with Stephen Fleming, Daniel Vettori and Shane Bond all involved in player recruitment with their respective sides.

Despite the troubles, the Indian Premier League is still expected to start on April 5.

Black Caps

