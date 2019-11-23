Black Caps' lower order dig in on morning of day three against England

The Black Caps' lower order are digging in on day three of the first Test against England in Mount Maunganui, reaching lunch at 224/5 - 129 runs behind the tourists.

Resuming at 144/4 on day three at Bay Oval, the Black Caps' overnight pair of Henry Nicholls and BJ Watling looked to dig in and chip away at England's lead, New Zealand still 209 behind the visitors' first innings score of 353.

Nicholls returned to the crease having passed a concussion test, struck in the helmet and on the glove in the final session of day two by Jofra Archer.

He and Watling would bat through the first hour relatively unscathed, notching a 50-run stand before England found their rhythm after the drinks break.

Nicholls survived a hairy moment on 39, trapped in front by Jack Leach and given out LBW, only for a review to find the ball hitting him outside the line of off-stump.

However, Nicholls' reprieve wouldn't last long, trapped LBW again the very next over by captain and part-time spinner Joe Root for 41, the Bay Oval pitch showing signs of deterioration after the opening two days.

At the other end, Watling would survive a caught behind chance, dropped by Ben Stokes at slip off Root's bowling on 31.