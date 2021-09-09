Black Caps lose T20 series against Bangladesh

The Black Caps have lost their T20 series with Bangladesh with a game to spare after suffering defeat in the fourth game by six wickets in Dhaka.

Chasing only 94 for victory after the Black Caps' top order collapsed, the hosts lost early wickets and struggled for momentum before captain Mahmudullah (43 off 48) took control of the match and guided his side home with five balls to spare.

Despite the low total, left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel (2-9) kept New Zealand in the game, dismissing experienced duo Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim to leave Bangladesh teetering at 32-3.

Patel could've had a game-changing fourth wicket with Bangladesh still needing 20 runs after he beat Mahmudullah outside his crease but Tom Latham missed the stumping to keep the hosts' captain alive.

Cole McConchie took the other wicket.

Earlier, New Zealand lost their last eight wickets for 42 runs after opting to bat, getting bundled out for 93 in 19.3 overs. The only bright spark was Will Young, who struck five fours and a six in a gutsy 46 from 48 balls.

Latham made 21 and Finn Allen 12, while no other batsman reached double figures.