Black Caps looking to bounce back after 'freak show' loss to Australia

The trans-Tasman run-fest labelled a "T20 freak show" is receiving praise and criticism in equal measure.

Guptill hit six fours and nine sixes in his amazing knock against Australia in Auckland.
Australia's five-wicket win on Friday featured a world record Twenty20 international run chase as the visitors responded in style to New Zealand's 243-6 in Auckland.

A record-equalling 32 sixes were smashed over Eden Park's famously diminutive boundaries, prompting further question marks as to its suitability to host big games.

McMillan said criticism of the ground was unwarranted as it had been the scene of numerous more orthodox scores in recent matches.

"It was a T20 freak show. It was one of those games you take your hat off to the batsmen for their power batting over a consistent period of time," he said.

"Australia came out and had a little bit of luck early and the rest is history really.

"Last night was an anomaly."

McMillan said aside from the New Zealand team, not many people would have left the ground unhappy with the entertainment provided.

Not so impressed was England T20 captain Eoin Morgan, who said a regular diet of run-heavy fixtures would soon become unpalatable.

"If every game was like that I don't think T20 would be where it's at now," he said.

"I think it's nice to have some games in between where records are broken but I certainly think if all games were like that, it wouldn't be as entertaining."

Morgan was thankful that the result kept his winless team's hopes alive to qualify for the tri-series final.

They must win today's match against New Zealand in Hamilton to have any chance of facing Australia in the decider at Eden Park.

"We still have to play good cricket, which we haven't done this series."

Black Caps

