Black Caps' Lockie Ferguson rubs shoulders with Kiwi fast-bowling great in quarantine

After an action packed IPL stint in Abu Dhabi with the Kolkata Knight Riders, Lockie Ferguson joins several other Black Caps in a daunting two-week stay in quarantine.

However, despite being stuck in quarantine, Ferguson is managing to make the most of his time, rubbing shoulders with one of New Zealand's greatest ever fast bowlers, Shane Bond.

Bond is also returning from the IPL. His time was spent with the newly crowned IPL champions, Mumbai Indians, as a bowling coach.

Bond joins fellow Black Caps legend Brendon McCullum, coach of the Ferguson's Kolkata Knight Riders, in quarantine with both IPL coaches putting the quarantined Black Caps through their paces.

Ferguson says he is relishing the opportunity to spend time with his childhood hero.

"The way he thinks about fast bowling, he was a hero of mine growing up," Ferguson said.

The fast-bowler also said he is using the presence of Bond and McCullum to hone his strategy for the upcoming Black Caps series with West Indies.