Black Caps legend Neil Wagner reveals agony during incredible test victory over Pakistan

Neil Wagner has revealed just how much agony he was in during New Zealand's test win over Pakistan.

At one stage, the Black Caps star had to bite a towel as he screamed while getting injections to numb the pain of bowling with two broken toes.

While it means he's now out of cricket for up to six weeks, he's already got his next goal firmly in mind.

It isn't exactly the start to the new year Wagner envisaged, at home in Tauranga while his teammates prepare for their last test of the summer in Christchurch.

"I've got a bit of FOMO," he told 1 NEWS.

His 'fear of missing out' comes even after the two broken toes that've added to his lion-hearted legend.

Wagner ran in regardless again and again, 49 overs in all.

"On the last day I couldn't walk getting out of bed," he says.

"I sort of fell to the ground quite frustrated and quite angry, and just wanted to get out there and play.

"And as I tried to walk, the pain got worse and worse, and I got the frozen veges out of the fridge and a couple of icebags and tried to ice it a couple of times."

The 34-year-old turned to prayer and painful injections.

"About the 12th injection on the day, I started screaming and squealing a bit and biting on the towel," he says.

"The injections helped for about two hours then you got to try and bite your teeth, grit and go through it."

And running in to bowl, he had one message drumming through his head.

"Just get one wicket," Wagner laughs.

"That's all. I kept walking back to my mark saying to myself, 'Just one wicket, just one wicket.'"

Wagner is shrugging off the plaudits that've rolled in since, an attitude that's both remarkable and yet entirely unsurprising.

"The burning desire to help the team is just there, you know, and it sort of gets you through it."

Help he did, with a couple of crucial wickets on day five as the Black Caps recorded a victory to savour.

"I had massive relief to be honest, I was just like, 'Oh thank goodness, it's all worth it.'"

It was worth the pain and worth having to spend much of summer at a more sedate pace.