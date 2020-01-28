TODAY |

Black Caps leg-spinner Todd Astle retires from red ball cricket

Source:  1 NEWS

Canterbury stalwart and Black Caps leg-spinner Todd Astle has retired from red ball cricket, effective immediately.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The leg-spinner has made 17 appearances for the Black Caps across all formats. Source: 1 NEWS

Astle has made 17 appearances for the Black Caps across all formats of cricket despite being frequently overlooked. 

The last of his five Tests were against Australia earlier this month

The 33-year-old still has aspirations to play one day and T20 cricket for New Zealand.

"Yeah I'd love to extend that career in white ball cricket and I have played bits and pieces at times and really enjoyed the opportunity to don the coloured clothing,” Astle said.

“So I'm just wanting to now keep pushing the envelope and see where I can fit into the eleven.”

The leg-spinner, who started out his career as an opening batsman, is Canterbury's leading first class wicket-taker with 303 wickets, topping a list that includes Sir Richard Hadlee.

Cricket
Black Caps
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:29
'Excuse me?' Tiger Woods speechless after hearing of friend Kobe Bryant's death moments after final round
2
Crusaders flag positional switch for Jack Goodhue for Super Rugby Round 1
3
Silver Ferns get more than just silverware from winning Nations Cup campaign
4
'One of the most dangerous conditions' - Aviation experts believe Kobe Bryant's pilot suffered disorientation in fog
5
NZ Golf reviews use of Māori cultural components after korowai cloak causes a stir
MORE FROM
Cricket
MORE

White Ferns slump to seven-wicket defeat after super South African opening stand
00:21

'I should not have reacted' - Ben Stokes apologises for foul-mouthed spat
00:21

'Four-eyed ****' – Ben Stokes swears at fan against South Africa

India storm to six-wicket victory as Black Caps rue missed chances despite Guptill screamer