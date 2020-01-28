Black Caps leg-spinner Todd Astle retires from red ball cricket

Canterbury stalwart and Black Caps leg-spinner Todd Astle has retired from red ball cricket, effective immediately.

Astle has made 17 appearances for the Black Caps across all formats of cricket despite being frequently overlooked.

The last of his five Tests were against Australia earlier this month

The 33-year-old still has aspirations to play one day and T20 cricket for New Zealand.

"Yeah I'd love to extend that career in white ball cricket and I have played bits and pieces at times and really enjoyed the opportunity to don the coloured clothing,” Astle said.

“So I'm just wanting to now keep pushing the envelope and see where I can fit into the eleven.”