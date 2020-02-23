Black Caps lead India by 183 runs at start of third innings

Colin de Grandhomme and Kyle Jamieson put on 71 for the eighth wicket to help New Zealand to a 183-run lead over India on the third day of the first cricket Test.

Kyle Jamieson batting on day three of the first cricket test match, New Zealand Black Caps v India. Basin Reserve, Wellington, New Zealand. Source: Photosport

No. 11 Trent Boult joined in as the tail wagged, hitting 38 from 24 balls, before New Zealand was finally dismissed for 348 at the delayed lunch break.

New Zealand resumed today at 216-5, just 51 runs ahead, and lost wicketkeeper B.J. Watling (14) to the first ball of the day. Tim Southee (6) was out soon after as New Zealand was reduced to 225-7 and at risk of falling short of the lead it wanted after bowling out India for 165.

But New Zealand's last three wickets added 123 runs and swung the balance of the game strongly back in its favor.

First Jamieson continued an outstanding debut, scoring 44 to follow his 4-39 in India's first innings. His was the highest score by a New Zealand No. 9 batsman on debut and a rebuke to the selectors who took so long to give him his chance.

Earlier this month Jamieson scored 25 not out in his one-day international debut against India at Eden Park, an innings which was also pivotal in New Zealand's 22-run win.

An opening batsman at age group level, he showed sound technique Sunday against the seamers and spinner Ravi Ashwin. Jamieson hit four sixes and a four in reaching 44 from 45 balls, helping to break the spell India cast over the New Zealand batsman in the final session yesterday, which continued with Watling's dismissal.

New Zealand had been only two wickets down when it passed India's total on the second day, with Kane Williamson (89) and Ross Taylor (44) in command in a 93-run partnership. Runs then dried up late in the final session, as New Zealand lost 3-50 before stumps, to bring India back into the match.

The partnership between De Grandhomme, who made 43, and Jamieson revived the New Zealand innings. Their 50 partnership came from 67 balls in spite of the arrival of the second new ball.

Both fell to the spin of Ashwin and New Zealand's lead seemed to have peaked. But Boult played a cheeky innings, swinging freely and hitting five fours and a six on his way to 38 from 24 balls.