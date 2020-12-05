Black Caps knock West Indies over before enforcing the follow on in first Test

The Blacks have taken nine for 85 on day two at Seddon Park to knock the West Indies over for 138, before enforcing the follow on in the first Test.

Kraigg Brathwaite heads back to the dressing room after being dismissed by Trent Boult. Source: Photosport

Tim Southee, who finished with four for 25, was the pick of the bowlers, getting the ball to swing late in overcast conditions as New Zealand secured a 381-run first innings lead.

Kyle Jamieson and Neil Wagner took two wickets each with Trent Boult aiming the other scalp.

Kane Williamson elected to make West Indies bat again after the wicket of Shannon Gabriel brought an end to the West Indian innings.

A shower passed over the ground following Gabriel’s dismissal, delaying the start of the West Indian second innings until 3.20pm.

NZ fielders Will Young and Henry Nicholls (R) celebrate with bowler with Kane Williamson after Williamson took a catch to dismiss West Indies batsman John Campbell. Source: Photosport