Black Caps' Kane Williamson surprises himself with magical one handed catch as NZ humiliate Pakistan

New Zealand have dismissed Pakistan for a record-low score to win their one-day international in Dunedin and seal the five-match series.

Williamson showed amazing reflexes to dive and dismiss Hasan Ali in Dunedin.
Source: SKY

Pakistan were all out for 74 today, handing the hosts a 183-run victory and a 3-0 series lead.

They were eight down when they limped past Zimbabwe's world record for the lowest ever one-day total, 35, set against Sri Lanka at Harare in 2004.

They then crawled past their own previous lowest one-day score, the 43 they scored against the West Indies at Cape Town in 1993.

However, they couldn't get near their previous lowest score against New Zealand, which was 116 at Dambulla, Sri Lanka, during a tri-nations series in 2003.

Taylor scored 52 runs off 64 balls as NZ reached a total of 257 in their innings with the bat in Dunedin.
Source: SKY

New Zealand's winning margin also eclipsed their previous biggest victory over Pakistan, which had been 138 runs at Christchurch in 2001.

Earlier in the day, New Zealand won the toss and chose to bat first at University Oval, and scored probably a below-par 257, with half centuries to Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor.

However, in Pakistan's reply, left-armer Trent Boult took three wickets for four runs in his first five-over spell to lop the head off the tourists' innings.

Azhar Ali (0) went in the second over, caught at first slip Ross Taylor.

Fakhar Zaman (2) then played on, giving Boult two wickets in two balls and Mohammad Hafeez was then caught at first slip, Taylor again, and Pakistan were three wickets down with two runs on the board.

Babar Azam (8) was unlucky when he tried to slide his bat completing a second run, but the bat dug into the ground short of the crease and he was run out.

Shoaib Malik (3) was then caught at first slip to a Lockie Ferguson delivery clocked at 147.5km/h. Part-timer Colin Munro then bowled a swinging Shadab Khan for a duck.

The Catch-a-Million contest winner took home the prize for this effort in Dunedin.
Source: SKY

There was one bright light for Pakistan when Faheem Ashraf hooked Ferguson for six over the grandstand roof. However, soon after he was caught at deep backward square for 10.

Hasan Ali (1) then fell to a good diving catch by Williamson at midwicket before Boult was brought back to clean up Mohammad Amir (bowled for 14) and top-scorer Rumman Raees (bowled for 16).

Man of the match Boult finished with figures of 5-17, Ferguson 2-28 and Munro a career-best 2-10.

The fourth match will be played in Hamilton on Tuesday.

