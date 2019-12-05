Black Caps' injury woes worsen for ODI series with Bangladesh as Ross Taylor ruled out of opening game

Veteran Black Caps batsman Ross Taylor has been scratched from the first ODI against Bangladesh due to injury.

Ross Taylor leaves the field. Source: Photosport

Taylor was pulled from this Saturday’s match in Dunedin after suffering a hamstring injury while playing for Central Districts in their Plunket Shield match against Wellington last week.

Black Caps coach Gary Stead said the decision was a precautionary move.

It's a shame for Ross to have this happen on the eve of a series," he said.

"It's a small tear and we're hopeful after some rest and rehabilitation we can get him fit for the second game in Christchurch."

Stead said Auckland batsman Mark Chapman has been called in as injury cover although the Black Caps expect Taylor to be fit for the second ODI in Christchurch next Tuesday.

"It's an exciting time for Mark who's come in and performed well recently for the T20 side, so we have full confidence he can do the job if called upon."

Taylor’s injury is still a significant blow for the New Zealand side though, with the Black Caps now missing their two most experienced batsmen in Dunedin with captain Kane Williamson sidelined for the entire series with an elbow injury.