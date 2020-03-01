Black Caps in trouble as India dominate morning session of day two in Christchurch

India have dominated the Black Caps in the morning session of the second Test in Christchurch, New Zealand going to lunch at 142/5, 100 runs behind in the first innings.

India celebrate the wicket of Kane Williamson in Christchurch Source: Photosport

Resuming at 63/0, after bowling India out for 242 on day one, the Black Caps added just three to the total before the first wicket fell, Tom Blundell falling LBW to Umesh Yadav, shouldering arms to a straight delivery.

Captain Kane Williamson would fall for just three, feathering an edge through to Rishabh Pant behind the stumps from the bowling of Jasprit Bumrah, leaving the Black Caps at 69/2.

Ross Taylor added 40 for the third wicket with Tom Latham, before he too was out, well caught by Yadav running backwards after skying a cut shot.

Amid the carnage, Latham stood tall to pass 50, reaching his half-century from 119 balls with five boundaries. However, he too would fall before the break, bowled attempting to leave a ball that moved back into him from Mohammed Shami, gone for 52.

Henry Nicholls added just 14 before he became Shami's second wicket, caught at second slip by Indian captain Virat Kohli. Nicholls stood his ground, before replays showed a clean catch on Kohli's part.