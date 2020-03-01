TODAY |

Black Caps in trouble as India dominate morning session of day two in Christchurch

Source:  1 NEWS

India have dominated the Black Caps in the morning session of the second Test in Christchurch, New Zealand going to lunch at 142/5, 100 runs behind in the first innings.

India celebrate the wicket of Kane Williamson in Christchurch Source: Photosport

Resuming at 63/0, after bowling India out for 242 on day one, the Black Caps added just three to the total before the first wicket fell, Tom Blundell falling LBW to Umesh Yadav, shouldering arms to a straight delivery.

Captain Kane Williamson would fall for just three, feathering an edge through to Rishabh Pant behind the stumps from the bowling of Jasprit Bumrah, leaving the Black Caps at 69/2.

Ross Taylor added 40 for the third wicket with Tom Latham, before he too was out, well caught by Yadav running backwards after skying a cut shot.

Amid the carnage, Latham stood tall to pass 50, reaching his half-century from 119 balls with five boundaries. However, he too would fall before the break, bowled attempting to leave a ball that moved back into him from Mohammed Shami, gone for 52.

Henry Nicholls added just 14 before he became Shami's second wicket, caught at second slip by Indian captain Virat Kohli. Nicholls stood his ground, before replays showed a clean catch on Kohli's part.

Kiwi fans can take hope from BJ Watling still being at the crease, unbeaten on 0, joined by Colin de Grandhomme, the pair having added nine runs for the sixth wicket so far.

Cricket
Black Caps
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
'I just want to get out there' - Tohu Harris itching for Warriors return
2
SBW, Toronto Wolfpack handed Super League hiding by St Helens
3
Israel Folau tipped to take out Super League's 'Man of Steel' award
4
Ardie Savea switch 'risky stuff' for NRL sides, says ex-All Black league convert
5
Blues end Stormers' unbeaten start to 2020 with impressive away win
MORE FROM
Cricket
MORE
00:15

Tom Latham takes screamer to dismiss dangerous Indian opener

Mammoth turnout expected for Women's T20 world cup final at the MCG
04:01

Birthday surprise sees Canterbury kid hanging out with his Black Caps heroes
01:12

Black Caps bowlers eager to strike on Hagley Oval's green-looking pitch in second Test