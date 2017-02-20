Black Caps in line for huge money deals at IPL auction

Several Black Caps are in the market to secure big money deals for the 2017 edition of the annual Indian Premier League, which kicks off today.

Trent Boult celebrates a wicket with Kane Williamson Source: Photosport

One hundred and twenty two international players, including 19 current and former Black Caps, are up for auction over the two day event, with New Zealand's representatives drawing big interest from the eight IPL franchises.

Kiwi coaches Daniel Vettori, Stephen Fleming and Shane Bond will all have a big say in bringing their countrymen to their respective sides.

Full list of New Zealanders up for sale: