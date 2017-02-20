 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Cricket


Black Caps in line for huge money deals at IPL auction

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Several Black Caps are in the market to secure big money deals for the 2017 edition of the annual Indian Premier League, which kicks off today.

Trent Boult celebrates a wicket with Kane Williamson

Trent Boult celebrates a wicket with Kane Williamson

Source: Photosport

One hundred and twenty two international players, including 19 current and former Black Caps, are up for auction over the two day event, with New Zealand's representatives drawing big interest from the eight IPL franchises.

Kiwi coaches Daniel Vettori, Stephen Fleming and Shane Bond will all have a big say in bringing their countrymen to their respective sides.

Full list of New Zealanders up for sale:

Trent Boult, Corey Anderson, Grant Elliott, Martin Guptill, Ross Taylor, Neil Broom, Tom Bruce, Glenn Phillips, Colin Munro, Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Anton Devcich, Colin de Grandhomme, Jesse Ryder, Nathan McCullum, Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Ben Wheeler. 

Related

Black Caps

Trent Boult headlines massive pool of Kiwi cricketers named for IPL auction

Aussie quick Mitchell Starc opting to sit out IPL

Black Caps made to wait for pay-day as IPL auction delayed

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:17
1
David Goffin is about to hit the world top 10, but he may not be celebrating with his beloved after this slip.

Belgian tennis ace thanks his girlfriends in embarrassing on-court interview

00:31
2
Ngatai was looking likely to be an All Blacks regular in 2016, but hasn't played since last May after a nasty concussion.

'He's getting better' – Dave Rennie hopeful of Chiefs return from concussion for Charlie Ngatai

00:54
3
John Plumtree spoke of his history with the former Wallaby, including a possible union in their native South Africa.

'I tried to get him to the Sharks, it's shocked all of us' – Hurricanes assistant coach devastated by passing of Dan Vickerman

00:31
4
The Hurricanes skipper is targeting an improved start to the competition after last year, when his side take on the Sunwolves in Japan.

'We were fat and slow last year' – Dane Coles raring to go for new Super Rugby season

00:59
5
Budding goalkeeper Samuel loves Manchester United, so what a moment this encounter was for the youngster.

Watch: 'Best day of my life' - Young boy with cerebral palsy meets his Manchester United heroes


01:00
Kiwi journalist Hayden Donnell searched the width and breadth of the country to try to find Rosemary Dempsey. His findings were overwhelming.

Video: Journalist's relentless pursuit of heroine who invented Kiwi classic, the onion dip

Rosemary Dempsey found a revolutionary way to take the declining onion soup forward in the 1950s.


00:31
The Hurricanes skipper is targeting an improved start to the competition after last year, when his side take on the Sunwolves in Japan.

'We were fat and slow last year' – Dane Coles raring to go for new Super Rugby season

The Hurricanes skipper wants an improved start to the competition after last year, when his side take on the Sunwolves in Japan.

00:17
David Goffin is about to hit the world top 10, but he may not be celebrating with his beloved after this slip.

Belgian tennis ace thanks his girlfriends in embarrassing on-court interview

David Goffin may not be celebrating with his beloved after this slip.

00:53
The Labour leader says Cadbury is unlawfully "gagging" its workforce amidst the news it is closing.

'They are doing it out of greed' - Andrew Little criticises Cadbury for Dunedin factory closure

The Dunedin Cadbury factory is set to close next year.


03:48
Many credit Aj Hackett with inventing it, but Chris Sigglekow in fact took the first leap.

Real story of NZ's bungee pioneers coming to the screen

Many credit Aj Hackett with inventing it, but Chris Sigglekow in fact took the first leap.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ