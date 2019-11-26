Black Caps hope spectator at centre of Jofra Archer racism allegations 'found quickly and dealt with'

The Black Caps are throwing their support behind Jofra Archer after the English paceman alleged he was the subject of racist abuse at the conclusion of yesterday's Test in Mount Maunganui.

Archer said he was abused as he headed back to the pavilion after being dismissed yesterday but despite the location, Black Caps coach Gary Stead said this morning neither he or anyone in the team heard anything.

"We didn't hear anything but that's not to say it didn't happen." Stead said.

"Otherwise, I think we would've dealt with it there at the time.

"It's very disappointing. I hope whoever's done that is found quickly and dealt with. It's certainly something we don't condone at all."

New Zealand Cricket said in a statement last night they would issue an apology to Archer for the incident and the Black Caps' official Twitter account has also reached out support the bowler.

1 NEWS also understands NZ Cricket CEO David White is driving down to Hamilton, the location for Friday's second Test, solely to apologise to Archer face-to-face today.