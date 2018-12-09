Black Caps' home summer starting to heat up after Govt gives green lights for Pakistan, West Indies

The Government has given the all-clear for both Pakistan and the West Indies to tour New Zealand later this year and in early 2021 for cricket series.

Source: 1 NEWS

New Zealand Cricket announced today they have received approval to proceed with plans to host both tours this summer with the international season getting underway in November. More details on the summer schedule will be released next week.

NZC is also hoping to host Bangladesh in limited overs internationals as well as the Australian women's team in February when New Zealand would have been staging the now postponed 50-overs World Cup.



Officials said last month they would be looking at the biosecurity 'bubble' model used by England to host recent Test series against the West Indies and Pakistan.



Minister of Sport and Recreaction Grant Robertson said Netball New Zealand had also been given permission to resume hosting international matches but that all incoming teams would be subject to strict protocols.



"Getting teams into managed isolation and allowing them to train and be competitive has not been an easy task," he said.



"While sports teams will be operating within a bubble, safety will be ensured through the provision of normal infection prevention control mechanisms like physical separation, normal hygiene practices and PPE.



"Training facilities will also be secure, safe and isolated."



New Zealand will also host Australia in two Bledisloe Cup rugby internationals in Wellington and Auckland next month.