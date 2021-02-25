Black Caps hold on to win T20 thriller in Dunedin as Jimmy Neesham snares pair of wickets at the death

The Black Caps have held on for a thrilling Twenty20 win this afternoon to take a 2-0 series lead over Australia.

Unlike Monday's 52-run capitulation in Christchurch, there was no debacle in Dunedin as Marcus Stoinis and Daniel Sams steered Australia to within touching distance of New Zealand's 6-219.



When Mitchell Santner took 3-6 in the 13th over - dismissing Josh Philippe and then Ashton Agar and Mitch Marsh for golden ducks - the game looked dead and buried.



But Stoinis and Sams revived Australia, combining for a stunning 92-run seventh wicket partnership only to both fall in the final over as Australia finished with 8-215.

Stoinis was lethal, reaching his first international half century off 22 balls before finishing with 78 off 37.



Sams was even more explosive, scoring 41 off 15 before missing out on a full toss.

The pair fell after Kane Williamson opted to bring Jimmy Neesham into the attack for the final over - a move that proved to work perfectly as he dismissed both in his only over of the game.

Neesham's game-saving efforts came after another special performance which was Martin Guptill with the bat.

Guptill returned to form with a mighty 97 off 50, falling just short of a century when he was caught on the boundary.

The 34-year-old smashed eight sixes and six fours, with Kane Williamson's measured 53 off 35 proving a fine foil.



New Zealand's total was the third biggest score ever tallied against Australia.



The series resumes in Wellington on March 3, when Santner (4-31) will have the chance to complete his hat-trick.



Australia will need to win that match, as well as matches at Auckland's Eden Park and Tauranga's Bay Oval if they are to claim the series.

