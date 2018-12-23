TODAY |

Black Caps hit Christchurch streets for pop-up game of BYC

Black Caps duo Henry Nicholls and Matt Henry have given back to their hometown of Christchurch, hitting the streets for a pop-up game of backyard cricket today.

In Christchurch ahead of the second Test with Sri Lanka beginning on Boxing Day, Nicholls and Henry were on hand to spread the festive cheer.

"People just walking by, joining in," Nicholls told Blackcaps TV.

"Henaz (Henry) is bowling a lot of overs, I've gotten out a couple of times.

"Everyone's in the Christmas spirit, so it's nice to play a bit of cricket in the middle of town."

Wednesday's Test at Hagley Oval is a series dedicer after the first Test was rained out in Wellington earlier this week.

Henry Nicholls and Matt Henry were in the spirit in their hometown. Source: Blackcaps
