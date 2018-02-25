Black Caps hero Mitchell Santner admits he 'didn't know what to do' after smashing game-winning six - 'I just panicked and put my arms in the air!'

Black Caps hero Mitchell Santner has admitted while he found his stride last night in the three wicket ODI win against England with bat in hand, his celebration game needs a little bit of work.

Santner, who drove the ball to pick up the final six runs of the first ODI between the Kiwis and England into the Seddon Park crowd last night, finished with 45 runs from 27 balls in the match which went down to the final over.

But Santner admitted to Radio Sport this morning after driving the winning shot for six off bowler Chris Woakes, he wasn't actually sure how to react.

"I actually didn't know what to do. I just panicked and put my arms in the air. I don't usually celebrate so it's something weird for me," he said.

"I always freak out. I don't know what to do. Maybe next time the bat flip."