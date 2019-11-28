Black Caps have never had more depth, says Ross Taylor as he backs Mitchell to succeed

Ross Taylor says New Zealand has never had more depth in his career than now as he backed debutant Daryl Mitchell and one of Lockie Ferguson or Matt Henry to step up in the second Test against England starting tomorrow.

Mitchell has been confirmed to replace the injured Colin de Grandhomme while selectors will mull over whether Ferguson or Henry will replace Trent Boult, who was also ruled out of the Test through injury,

Regardless of who comes into the side alongside Mitchell, Taylor was backing them to do the job, a sign of New Zealand’s increasing depth.

“It’s probably been a strength of this side that the players have come in have succeeded straight away and put pressure on the incumbents,” Taylor said.

Definitely the (depth is) best it’s ever been in my career I think,”

“I think when I first started out when we had a guy on debut we hoped the player would do well and now we expect the player to do well, I think that’s a good place to be.”

Mitchell, the son of former All Blacks coach John, smashed an unbeaten 170 in his sole Plunket Shield innings for Northern Districts this season.