Black Caps have first training run in UK ahead of World Cup campaign

The Black Caps had their first training session today just outside of London ahead of their World Cup campaign next month.

The New Zealand team trained at Whitgift School, a place which felt a bit like home conditions for Black Caps bowler Trent Boult.

"Out of any country in the world, it's as similar to New Zealand as anything else really so I suppose with that it brings a bit of familiarity and conditions that we know how to perform in," said Boult.

His teammate and fellow paceman Tim Southee said it was great to finally reunite and train as an entire squad.

"Today was the first time the group have been together at a training in a long time," said Southee.

"It is nice to be back as a group and looking forward to what's ahead."

The team is aiming to one step further this time around than 2015's final defeat by Australia. 

