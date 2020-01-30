Black Caps handed another super over heartbreak as India claim T20 series

India have taken the third T20 International and claimed a series victory in the process, beating the Black Caps in a super over in Hamilton.

As Kane Williamson won the toss and chose to bowl first, India amassed an impressive 179/5 from their 20 overs.

Opener Rohit Sharma the shining light for India's batsmen, scoring 65 from 40 balls, backed up by captain Virat Kohli's 38 from 27.

In reply, the Black Caps' chase of 180 was anchored by Williamson, who scored a career-best 95 before being dismissed in the final over, New Zealand still needing three from the final two balls.

With one needed from the final ball, Ross Taylor dragged Mohammed Shami back onto his stumps, sending the match into a tie-breaking super over.

As the two sides switched, meaning the Black Caps bat first, Williamson returned to the crease with Martin Guptill, the pair hitting 17 from the six balls bowled by Jasprit Bumrah.

That left India needing 18 for victory, or 17 to force another super over.

Tim Southee was the Black Caps' designated bowler, performing admirably in leaving India needing nine from the final two.

However, Sharma would return to haunt the Black Caps, hitting Southee's final two balls for six, giving India a thrilling victory, and sealing the five-match series with two to play.

The super over defeat is the Black Caps' third in recent memory, having lost both the 2019 World Cup final and a T20 series decider - both to England.