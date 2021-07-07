Black Caps to go on tour with mace after historic WTC win

The Black Caps will tour the country at the end of the month with the mace after their historic World Test Championship win in June.

The Black Caps celebrate their World Test Championships triumph. Source: Photosport

New Zealand beat India by eight wickets to win the test late last month.

The final was gripping and tense, despite being disrupted by two washed out days and bad light in Southampton.

The Black Caps absorbed all of India’s pressure to finish off for New Zealand a first International Cricket Council tournament victory in 21 years.

The tour begins in Whangārei and ends in Invercargill. Source: Breakfast

On Breakfast this morning, the team revealed fans will be able to celebrate the historic win, with the players touring with the mace from July 26 to August 1.

It will be starting in Whangārei and end in Invercargill.

Batsman Ross Taylor said the team and support staff were proud of the win, so they wanted to thank fans for their support.