Black Caps go into voluntary self-isolation after returning from Australia

The Black Caps have gone into voluntary self-isolation, having returned from Australia last weekend.
After their three-match Chappell-Hadlee ODI series against Australia was cut short due to travel restrictions announced on Saturday, the Black Caps rushed back across the Tasman having played just one match.
However, despite making it back into New Zealand well before the Monday 1am cut off time, the squad have self-isolated anyway.
Speaking to Stuff, New Zealand Cricket public affairs manager Richard Boock confirmed that the precautions were being taken.
"They [Black Caps] have all gone into self-isolation," he said.
Fast bowler Lockie Ferguson was tested for coronavirus in Sydney last weekend, having complained of a sore throat following the first ODI against Australia at the SCG.
His test returned negative.
The Black Caps aren't the only New Zealand sports team to self-isolate as a precaution, with both the Crusaders and Chiefs rugby teams also taking similar steps.