TODAY |

Black Caps go into voluntary self-isolation after returning from Australia

Source:  1 NEWS

The Black Caps have gone into voluntary self-isolation, having returned from Australia last weekend.

The Black Caps celebrate against India Source: Photosport

After their three-match Chappell-Hadlee ODI series against Australia was cut short due to travel restrictions announced on Saturday, the Black Caps rushed back across the Tasman having played just one match.

However, despite making it back into New Zealand well before the Monday 1am cut off time, the squad have self-isolated anyway.

Speaking to Stuff, New Zealand Cricket public affairs manager Richard Boock confirmed that the precautions were being taken.

Read more:
Black Caps return home including Lockie Ferguson after his negative coronavirus test

"They [Black Caps] have all gone into self-isolation," he said.

Fast bowler Lockie Ferguson was tested for coronavirus in Sydney last weekend, having complained of a sore throat following the first ODI against Australia at the SCG.

His test returned negative.

The Black Caps aren't the only New Zealand sports team to self-isolate as a precaution, with both the Crusaders and Chiefs rugby teams also taking similar steps.

Cricket
Black Caps
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Coronavirus is Earth 'defending itself' says Germany football manager
2
Every professional tennis tournament until June 7 called off over coronavirus
3
England, not South Africa, now the All Blacks' biggest rivals, says ex-Test winger
4
Ian Foster still planning for first All Blacks Tests to go ahead despite coronavirus
5
Cambridge's velodrome closed after person possibly exposed to coronavirus visited site
MORE FROM
Cricket
MORE

Lockie Ferguson tests negative for coronavirus, to return home tomorrow

Black Caps-Australia ODI & T20 series cancelled, team to fly home to New Zealand

Aussie quick describes 'weird' victory over Black Caps in empty SCG

Lockie Ferguson isolated, tested for coronavirus after getting sore throat in Black Caps loss