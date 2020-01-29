Black Caps go into voluntary self-isolation after returning from Australia

The Black Caps have gone into voluntary self-isolation, having returned from Australia last weekend.

The Black Caps celebrate against India Source: Photosport

After their three-match Chappell-Hadlee ODI series against Australia was cut short due to travel restrictions announced on Saturday, the Black Caps rushed back across the Tasman having played just one match.

However, despite making it back into New Zealand well before the Monday 1am cut off time, the squad have self-isolated anyway.

Speaking to Stuff, New Zealand Cricket public affairs manager Richard Boock confirmed that the precautions were being taken.

Read more: Black Caps return home including Lockie Ferguson after his negative coronavirus test

"They [Black Caps] have all gone into self-isolation," he said.

Fast bowler Lockie Ferguson was tested for coronavirus in Sydney last weekend, having complained of a sore throat following the first ODI against Australia at the SCG.

His test returned negative.