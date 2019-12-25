TODAY |

Black Caps get festive with Santa hats at MCG training

Source:  1 NEWS

The Black Caps' preparations for tomorrow's Boxing Day Test took a festive turn at the MCG this afternoon, the team donning Santa hats in their training run.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Preparing for the Boxing Day Test, the Black Caps got into the Christmas spirit in Melbourne. Source: 1 NEWS

With the Black Caps to meet Australia in the second Test of three beginning tomorrow, the team took part in a light practice run this afternoon, the players' families in tow.

Trent Boult, Ross Taylor and Tom Latham were all among those to wear the hats in a warm up run.

Australia hold a 1-0 series lead after a crushing victory in Perth last week.

The Black Caps face Australia in Melbourne from tomorrow afternoon.

Cricket
Black Caps
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Richie McCaw at six, no Nonu, Retallick or Conrad Smith in BBC's team of the decade
2
Canterbury mystery-spinner shines in Super Smash win over Central Districts
3
Ben Stokes' father Ged in 'critical condition' in South African hospital
4
New Zealand Rugby suspends convicted Highlanders lock
5
Boult returns, Blundell to open as Black Caps finalise Boxing Day Test XI
MORE FROM
Cricket
MORE

Black Caps taking lessons from pink ball thrashing into Boxing Day Test

Steve Smith out to end form slump in Boxing Day showdown with Black Caps
00:33

Black Caps relishing rare Boxing Day Test at MCG
00:40

Ben Stokes' father Ged in 'critical condition' in South African hospital