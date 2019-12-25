Black Caps get festive with Santa hats at MCG training

The Black Caps' preparations for tomorrow's Boxing Day Test took a festive turn at the MCG this afternoon, the team donning Santa hats in their training run.

With the Black Caps to meet Australia in the second Test of three beginning tomorrow, the team took part in a light practice run this afternoon, the players' families in tow.

Trent Boult, Ross Taylor and Tom Latham were all among those to wear the hats in a warm up run.

Australia hold a 1-0 series lead after a crushing victory in Perth last week.