Black Caps fly to England for World Test Championship final

The Black Caps have taken to the skies to travel to England for arguably the most important Test tour in New Zealand's cricketing history.

Black Caps players travel through Changi Airport in Singapore on their way to England. Source: New Zealand Cricket

Players and management not involved in the IPL left New Zealand shores last night, travelling through Singapore on their way to the UK for the two-Test series against England and the World Test Championship final against India next month.

Kane Williamson, Kyle Jamieson and Mitchell Santner travelled to England earlier in the week following the cancellation of the IPL in India.

Meanwhile, Trent Boult returned home from the tournament to spend some time with his family before joining the squad in England. New Zealand Cricket said he may arrive in time to be picked for the second Test against England, but will definitely be available for the World Test Championship final.