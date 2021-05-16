TODAY |

Black Caps fly to England for World Test Championship final

Source:  1 NEWS

The Black Caps have taken to the skies to travel to England for arguably the most important Test tour in New Zealand's cricketing history.

Black Caps players travel through Changi Airport in Singapore on their way to England. Source: New Zealand Cricket

Players and management not involved in the IPL left New Zealand shores last night, travelling through Singapore on their way to the UK for the two-Test series against England and the World Test Championship final against India next month.

Kane Williamson, Kyle Jamieson and Mitchell Santner travelled to England earlier in the week following the cancellation of the IPL in India.

Meanwhile, Trent Boult returned home from the tournament to spend some time with his family before joining the squad in England. New Zealand Cricket said he may arrive in time to be picked for the second Test against England, but will definitely be available for the World Test Championship final.

His travel schedule will be helped by England's new traffic light rules for entering the country. As a nation on the green list, New Zealanders can enter the country from tomorrow without needing to quarantine, as long as they return a negative Covid test.

Cricket
Black Caps
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:25
Long-range screamer seals historic first FA Cup victory for Leicester
2
Former All Blacks captain Kieran Read calls time on decorated career
3
Richie McCaw urges NZR to take blinkers off and consider Silver Lake alternative
4
Blues thrash Rebels as Kiwi Super sides complete week one sweep over Aussie rivals
5
Chiefs secure one-point win in Perth after heartbroken Force miss conversion after siren
MORE FROM
Cricket
MORE

Gary Stead says Tim Seifert 'in a much better space' in Indian hospital after contracting Covid-19 in India
00:29

'A batsman's dream' - UK study claims bamboo bats the future of cricket
02:15

Black Caps batsman to remain in India after testing positive for Covid-19
02:34

NZC boss backs 'consummate professional' Trent Boult's NZ return before England tour