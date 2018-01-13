 

Black Caps' fan wins $50,000 with Catch-a-Million screamer

One lucky Black Caps fan has won $50,000 after catching a six one handed in the third One Day International between New Zealand in Pakistan.

Tui Catch-a-Million winner Craig celebrates his catch attempt of the six of Blackcaps batsman Martin Guptill

Source: Photosport

In just the first over of the match, batsman Martin Guptill hit a six, picking the ball up off his pad to send it into the crowd.

The ball sailed over the rope, and perfectly into the hand of the fan, taking part in the "Catch-a-Million" contest, earning himself a cool $50,000 for his troubles.

The contest applies to those in the designated catch zones, wearing the sponsor's t-shirt and lanyard, who can take a clean one handed catch during the Black Caps' limited overs matches.

