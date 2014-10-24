Black Caps to face powerful Proteas ODI, T20 squads

South Africa has retained the squad which has already clinched the current one-day international series against Sri Lanka for the limited overs portion of their tour of New Zealand.

South Africa's Faf Du Plessis after being dismissed by Black Caps Jimmy Neesham

The 14-man squad will contest one Twenty20 international in Auckland on February 17, followed by five ODIs.

The world's top-ranked ODI side will arrive with form on their side, having opened up a 4-0 lead over Sri Lanka with one match to play in their home series.

They have added Dane Paterson to the squad as cover for allrounder Dwaine Pretorius, who will miss the T20 match and the first ODI. Pretorius will remain at home with his wife, who is expecting their first child.

Paterson, 27, has played one T20 for the Proteas but not any other format.

Promising paceman Lungi Ngidi has failed to recover from a hip injury but experienced batsman David Miller is fit and available after shaking off a cut to his hand.

Faf du Plessis is skipper for the T20 match and AB de Villiers will be captain for the one-day outfit but won't be involved in the subsequent three-match Test series.

South Africa squad: AB de Villiers (capt), Faf du Plessis, Hashim Amla, Farhaan Behardien, Quinton de Kock, JP Duminy, Imran Tahir, David Miller, Chris Morris, Wayne Parnell, Dane