Black Caps to face India in semis after South Africa upset Australia

The Black Caps will face India in the semi-finals of the Cricket World Cup on Tuesday after South Africa upset Australia by 10 runs in an enthralling encounter at Old Trafford.

Australia will face fierce rival England after slipping from the top of the group standings with a last-over loss to South Africa despite David Warner's latest century.

Faf du Plessis' 93-ball 100 underpinned South Africa's 325-6 in Manchester, and two pieces of magic from wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock — a cheeky run-out and a leaping, one-handed catch — left the Australians struggling on 119-4, with batsman Usman Khawaja also retired hurt.

David Warner (122) and Alex Carey (85 off 69 balls) put on 108 for the fifth wicket, but neither could see Australia home as shadows lengthened on the field in the day-nighter at Old Trafford.

Khawaja, with his injured left hamstring, came out to bat at the death but didn't last long and Australia needed 18 to win off the last over.

Nathan Lyon was caught in the deep off the next-to-last ball.

Instead of finishing in first place and playing trans-Tasman neighbour New Zealand back in Manchester in the first semifinal on Tuesday, Australia must travel south to Birmingham to play the tournament host two days later.