TODAY |

Black Caps face England in whacky boat race on the Avon using cricket bats for paddles

1 NEWS
More From
Cricket
Christchurch and Canterbury

The sporting rivalry between New Zealand and England took a bizarre turn in Christchurch this morning with the Black Caps and English cricket fans competing in a boat race on the Avon River.

Jimmy Neesham and Lockie Ferguson represented the Kiwis in the whacky race which used cricket bats instead of kayak paddles for gaining speed.

Unfortunately, the English continued the trend of late and picked up an easy win after jumping out to an early lead on the water.

The Black Caps even attempted to crash into their rivals during the race to shake them but it wasn't enough.

Neesham told 1 NEWS after the race they'll look to get revenge in the first Twenty20 of the five-match series, which is what both teams are really in Christchurch for.

The opening T20 starts at 2pm on Friday at Hagley Oval.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Lockie Ferguson and Jimmy Neesham hoped to get one up on England ahead of this week's first T20 in Christchurch. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
Cricket
Christchurch and Canterbury
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:14
England fined 'four-figure' sum for v-shaped formation in response to haka - report
2
Watch: Steve Hansen chokes up while revealing who he made personal call to shortly after All Blacks' loss
3
'That's not what you said in the lift' - Sam Cane stitches up SBW at press conference
4
Sean Fitzpatrick's warning to England: We've seen teams peak in the RWC semis and fail when it counts before
5
Calf injury has ended revered ref Nigel Owens' chances of second RWC final - report
MORE FROM
Cricket
MORE
01:50

Door-to-door checks in Christchurch to ensure working smoke alarms after man's death

Serious concerns for 14-year-old Christchurch girl missing since last week
02:05

Colin Munro century hands England defeat in T20 warm up match
00:31

Teen accused of killing innocent Christchurch driver when fleeing cops will have case heard in adult court