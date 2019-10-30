Black Caps face England in whacky boat race on the Avon using cricket bats for paddles

The sporting rivalry between New Zealand and England took a bizarre turn in Christchurch this morning with the Black Caps and English cricket fans competing in a boat race on the Avon River.

Jimmy Neesham and Lockie Ferguson represented the Kiwis in the whacky race which used cricket bats instead of kayak paddles for gaining speed.

Unfortunately, the English continued the trend of late and picked up an easy win after jumping out to an early lead on the water.

The Black Caps even attempted to crash into their rivals during the race to shake them but it wasn't enough.

Neesham told 1 NEWS after the race they'll look to get revenge in the first Twenty20 of the five-match series, which is what both teams are really in Christchurch for.