Black Caps eyeing innings win, Bangladesh on the ropes after day three of first Test

1 NEWS
Cricket
Black Caps

The Black Caps are on the verge of an innings victory in the first Test match against Bangladesh in Hamilton, with the hosts 174/4 at stumps on day three, 307 runs behind New Zealand's first innings.

With Kane Williamson having declared New Zealand's innings at a record 715/6, Bangladesh survived a probing end to the afternoon session, with the opening pair of Tamim Iqbal and Shadman Islam reaching tea at 56/0.

After tea, the Bangladesh opening pair did their best to eat away at the 481-run first innings deficit, before chief tormentor Neil Wagner entered the attack, removing Shadman for 37, caught by Trent Boult attempting to hook.

The Kiwi captain was 200 not out as his side declared at 715/6. Source: SKY

Iqbal battled past 50 for the second time in the match, reaching his half century from 64 balls, having scored 126 in his side's first innings.

At the other end though, Bangladesh struggled against the Black Caps' seamers, with Trent Boult removing Mominul Haque for eight and Mohammad Mithun for a duck, leaving the visitors at 110/3.

Tamim's lone vigil would come to an end on 74, dismissed caught behind by BJ Watling by Tim Southee, before Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah survived a caught behind shout first ball, with New Zealand's review proving inconclusive in the eyes of the third umpire.

From there, the pair of Mahmudullah (15) and Soumya Sarkar (39) batted through to the close for Bangladesh, putting together an unbeaten stand of 48 runs.

Despite the late resistance though, Bangladesh still find themselves needing another 308 runs to even make the Black Caps bat again, with even a draw a long way away for the embattled tourists.

The Black Caps celebrate a wicket against Bangladesh
The Black Caps celebrate a wicket against Bangladesh Source: Photosport
Cricket
Black Caps
