Black Caps eyeing another dominant performance over Pakistan in second T20

The Black Caps are hoping for a bigger crowd today at Eden Park after barely eight thousand turned out in Wellington on Monday to see them win their first Twenty20 against Pakistan.
Having won 13 matches in a row across all formats, New Zealand's eyeing a fifth-straight series win. There's also hope another win will add more public belief along the way.
"Some of the public have come forward and said that we’re playing a great brand of cricket and that they’re really enjoying it," opener Colin Munro said.
"The support is up, hopefully it continues."
Captain Kane Williamson was moving freely at yesterday’s training today after missed the opening T20 due to a side strain.
