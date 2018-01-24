Black Caps eyeing another dominant performance over Pakistan in second T20

The Black Caps are hoping for a bigger crowd today at Eden Park after barely eight thousand turned out in Wellington on Monday to see them win their first Twenty20 against Pakistan.

Having won 13 matches in a row across all formats, New Zealand's eyeing a fifth-straight series win. There's also hope another win will add more public belief along the way.

"Some of the public have come forward and said that we’re playing a great brand of cricket and that they’re really enjoying it," opener Colin Munro said.

"The support is up, hopefully it continues."