 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Cricket


Black Caps eyeing another dominant performance over Pakistan in second T20

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The Black Caps are hoping for a bigger crowd today at Eden Park after barely eight thousand turned out in Wellington on Monday to see them win their first Twenty20 against Pakistan.

NZ take on Pakistan in Auckland on Thursday for their second T20 match.
Source: 1 NEWS

Having won 13 matches in a row across all formats, New Zealand's eyeing a fifth-straight series win. There's also hope another win will add more public belief along the way.

"Some of the public have come forward and said that we’re playing a great brand of cricket and that they’re really enjoying it," opener Colin Munro said.

"The support is up, hopefully it continues."

Captain Kane Williamson was moving freely at yesterday’s training today after missed the opening T20 due to a side strain.

Related

Black Caps

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:15
1
The former Black Cap was mobbed by laughter after dismissing Dwayne Bravo.

Teammates laugh as Mitchell McClenaghan botches superb BBL caught-and-bowled celebrations with off target throw at wickets


00:29
2
The stars are in Auckland shooting promos, but took the time to cool off with a cheeky dip.

'Chehoo!' All Blacks stars SBW and Beauden Barrett cool off in Auckland's harbour, show off skilful bombs

00:47
3
Over 70,000 tickets have been sold for the epic unification bout on April 1 (NZ time) in Cardiff.

'It's probably the highest pay day for a NZ athlete' - Parker v Joshua super fight close to sell-out

00:15
4
The Swiss master continues to amaze in Melbourne with a 7-6 6-3 6-4 win.

Roger Federer continues charge at Australian Open with straight sets quarter-final win over Tomas Berdych

00:32
5
NZ take on Pakistan in Auckland on Thursday for their second T20 match.

Black Caps eyeing another dominant performance over Pakistan in second T20

00:24
Talakai Aholelei was behind the wheel when three Tongan musicians died on their way to Gisborne.

Bus driver sentenced to home detention over tragic Christmas Eve crash which killed three Tongan musicians

Talakai Aholelei, 65, was also fined and disqualified from driving for two years.

01:58
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

A pleasant, quiet and warm day across the country

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

Smiling female high school student communicating with her male friend during a class in the classroom. Focus is on girl.

'Just bonkers' - top Kiwi educators slam UK principal's pledge to expel students in relationships

The head said he would "not hesitate" to expel students who engage in sexual contact.

01:18
The delightful moment Ratana gifts Jacinda Ardern with middle name for baby - 'A a gift from us'

Watch: The delightful moment Ratana gifts Jacinda Ardern with middle name for baby - 'A gift from us'

Senior church member Andre Mason joked that Ms Ardern should give the child a middle name that the church suggested.

02:01
It is the first time in a decade a Labour government has been welcomed to the grounds.

Watch: Rousing haka welcomes Jacinda Ardern, political leaders to Ratana

Politicans across the House are at the small town near Whanganui to celebrate the Ratana Movement and kick off the political year.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 