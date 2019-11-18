Black Caps enforcer Neil Wagner excited to use Bay Oval wicket with 'some pace and bounce'

Hometown hero Neil Wagner is excited to use a Bay Oval wicket with “some pace and bounce” to unleash on England in the first ever Test in Mount Maunganui.

The normal excitement for the first Test of the summer is heightened for Wagner this year, with the left-arm enforcer saying waking up in his own bed on the morning of the Test will be a thrill.

Wagner, who took eight wickets for Northern Districts in a first-class match at Bay Oval earlier this season, will also use local knowledge to his advantage in the first Test.

“It (the wicket) tends to be a bit on the flatter side but there has always been some pace and bounce you can work with,” Wagner said.

“It (the ground) has got its own unique challenges with wind that swirls around a little bit.”

Wagner was also excited by the inclusion of Lockie Ferguson in the squad despite the fact they were competing for fast-bowling spots.

“Runs in bowls fast, extreme talent,” Wagner said.