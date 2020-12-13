Black Caps enforce follow on after rolling Windies for 131 in second innings

New Zealand have enforced the follow on after rattling through the West Indies batting attack in the second innings of the second test at the Basin Reserve today.

Black Caps' Tim Southee appeals for a LBW decision on the West Indies' Joshua DaSilva during play on the third day of their second cricket test at Basin Reserve in Wellington Source: Associated Press

Much of the work was done yesterday with the West Indies sitting at 124/8 at stumps on day two.

However, it took just over four overs after play resumed this morning for the Black Caps polish off the remaining tail-enders and restrict their second innings total to 131, trailling the Black Caps first innings lead by 329.

New Zealand's second innings scorecard was dominated by Kyle Jamieson and Tim Southee with both bowlers picking up five wicket bags.

Almost the entirety of the Windeies batting lineup failed to fire, with just three batters scoring over double digits.

One exception however was the Windies number-6 batsman, Jermaine Blackwood who top-scored with 69 runs.

With the Windiees batting attack failing to look comfortable out in the middle for the entire test series, the task ahead is mammoth.