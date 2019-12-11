Black Caps dismiss concerns for Ross Taylor after injury scare in training nets

New Zealand have a fresh injury concern ahead of the series-opener against Australia with Ross Taylor hurt while batting in the Optus Stadium nets.



Ross Taylor looks at his hand after being struck on the thumb during training for the first Test against Australia. Source: Cricket Australia

With quick Trent Boult still no certainty to overcome a side strain and play in Perth, Taylor was struck in the thumb while facing throwdowns.



The middle-order batsman appeared to be in pain and left the nets to have ice applied, but the Black Caps were confident it was not broken and he didn't require scans.

Meanwhile the news was better on Boult.



The left-armer got through around 35 minutes of bowling at high intensity - exactly what coach Gary Stead was after.



It may depend on how he pulls up on Wednesday if he takes to the field on Thursday, with temperatures expected to soar to 40 degrees for most days of the Test.



If Boult is ruled out, Australia could be forced to contend with their second tearaway rookie quick in the space of a month with Lockie Ferguson in line for a possible Test debut.



The possible inclusion of Ferguson comes just three weeks after Pakistan's teenage sensation Naseem Shah bowled with great pace in the Gabba Test, albeit with David Warner's scalp on 154 his only reward.



Ferguson has already played 44 short-form matches for New Zealand, and was a star of this year's World Cup as he sent the ball down at speeds of beyond 150km/h.



New Zealand overlooked Ferguson for the second Test against England last week, opting for Matt Henry ahead of the 28-year-old.

But it's thought the Optus Stadium wicket could suit Ferguson.



"I think most wickets will suit Lockie. He has certainly got pace and we're acutely aware of that," Stead said.



"People want to see the ball flying around and again look at Australia's attack. They are built around players like (Mitchell) Starc, (Pat) Cummins and (Josh) Hazlewood as well.



"The hard thing for us is how he fits into the team for us when we've had some success with guys that have been consistently there.



"Do I think the pace will suit him? Yeah I do, no doubt about it."



Ferguson is aged 28, but averages a commendable 24.30 with the ball in first- class cricket.



"He is just waiting for his chance," Black Caps quick Tim Southee said.



"He obviously brings out and out pace with Trent and I swinging it.



"And Neil (Wagner) brings his own unique style to the game as well.

