Black Caps destroy Windies in record breaking fashion after Colin Munro century

Relive all the action from the Black Caps' whopping 119-run win over the West Indies from Bay Oval, Tauranga.

10:01pm: 16.3 overs, WI 124/9 - Nurse 14*

WICKET! That's it! The Black Caps take the series. Southee bowls a slower ball to Badree, who can only chip it down to Tom Bruce at long on. New Zealand win by 119 runs, their biggest ever winning margin in a T20 international.

The Windies will leave New Zealand winless across all three formats. Next up for the Black Caps, Pakistan.

9:50pm: 13.5 overs, WI 114/8 - Nurse 6*, Badree 0*

WICKET! Another one goes, and this time it's Boult who does the damage. He fires a full toss at Taylor who just spoons it up in the air for Santner to catch. Samuel Badree the last man, with Shai Hope unavailable to bat.

9:43pm: 12.1 overs, WI 99/7 - Nurse 4*, Taylor 0*

WICKET! Emrit goes! He tries to hit Sodhi out of the ground, but is hit on the pad. The umpire gives it not out, but Williamson looks to review it. The replays show that it's a nailed on LBW. Emrit goes for five. Jerome Taylor the new man.

9:34pm: 10.4 overs, WI 92/6 - Nurse 3*, Emrit 0*

WICKET! Boult comes back into the attack and gets rid of Brathwaite. A short ball is hammered down to long on, but Tom Bruce is waiting to take a simple catch to remove the Windies' skipper. Brathwaite goes for 15, Emrit the new man.

9:25pm: 8.1 overs, WI 80/5 - Brathwaite 7*, Nurse 0*

WICKET! Curse of the commentator! Fletcher goes next ball. He swings at a delivery from Sodhi, but get's nowhere near it. The ball smashes into middle stump to get rid of the well-set Fletcher for 47. Ashley Nurse the new man.

9:22pm: 8 overs, WI 80/4 - Fletcher 46*, Brathwaite 7*

This pair are starting to put together a partnership as the required run rate begins to climb. Fletcher has moved to 46 from 31 balls, and is looking good. The Windies still need 164 from the last 12 overs.

9:12pm: 4.5 overs, WI 49/4 - Fletcher 22*, Brathwaite 0*

WICKET! Another one falls! Santner comes into the attack and Fletcher tries to pinch a single. Guptill pounces on the ball at backward point, before firing it in to Phillips who does the rest to run Hetmyer out. He goes for seven, Carlos Brathwaite the new man.

9:07pm: 3.5 overs, WI 42/3 - Fletcher 22*, Hetmyer 0*

WICKET! Kitchen comes into the attack inside the powerplay now. He starts with two dots, before a single to Fletcher. Powell on strike and he hits the third ball for four. He tries to go again next ball but can only sky a chance.

Williamson sets under it, and he hangs on! Kitchen's first wicket for his country. Powell goes for 16, Shimron Hetmyer the new man.

8:58pm: 2 overs, WI 18/2 - Fletcher 6*, Powell 8*

Boult takes the ball from the other end. He starts with a ball that Fletcher hits for two, before a wide. Boult looking really out of character here, with two no-balls and a wide before being hit for four through square leg by Powell. The fifth ball is pulled through midwicket for four more!

Seventeen from Boult's first over, to make matters worse, Doug Bracewell has left the field with what could be an injury.

8:50pm: 0.4 overs, WI 1/2 - Fletcher 1*

WICKET! Southee gets the big fish! Chris Gayle goes for a duck, a bouncer from Southee has the master blaster done for, looping a simple catch for Phillips off the gloves. Gayle gone for a duck, Rovman Powell the new man.

8:47pm: 0.1 overs, WI 0/1 - Gayle 0*, Fletcher 0*

WICKET! And the Black Caps strike first ball! Walton tries to hit Southee through cover, but can only find - who else - Colin Munro on the edge of the circle! Andre Fletcher the new man as Walton goes first ball of the Windies' innings.

8:45pm

We're back, Tim Southee to open the bowling, Chadwick Walton on strike. Shai Hope won't be able to bat for the Windies, he suffered ligament damage in the field.

8:33pm: 20 overs, NZ 243/5 - Phillips 7*, Santner 6*

Phillips takes strike and he's scooped Brathwaite for six over the keeper's head! Phillips walks across his stumps next ball and the ball goes for four leg byes!

The young keeper gets a single from the fifth ball of the over, Santner on strike for the final delivery of the innings. Six to finish! NZ set 243/5 from their 20 overs - the Black Caps' highest team total of all time.

We'll be back shortly as the Windies have a monster chase to try and tie this series at one apiece.

8:29pm: 19.1 overs, NZ 226/5 - Phillips 0*, Santner 0*

WICKET! Right then, final over of the innings - Munro on strike, but he's out! He clubs one down the ground but Hetmyer takes the catch coming in off the boundary. Bay Oval rise to applaud Munro off the pitch, he departs for 104 from 53 balls. Mitchell Santner the new man.

8:27pm: 19 overs, NZ 226/4 - Munro 104*, Phillips 0*

Williamson shows his class with an immaculate straight six over long on. He goes again next ball but doesn't get the distance, just once bounce over the rope. It brings up NZ's highest ever T20 international score of 212!

Williamson pulls the next ball for four! Huge finish on the cards here.

WICKET! Final ball of the 19th over, and Williamson drags on! He goes for 19 from just nine balls. Glenn Phillips the new man.

8:17pm: 17.1 overs, NZ 204/3 - Munro 101*, Williamson 0*

WICKET! Kitchen's run out! Munro looks for the scoop and Kitchen tries to steal a bye! Walton fires the ball back to the bowler, who calmly removes the bails. Kitchen goes for nine, Kane Williamson the new man.

8:14pm: 16.2 overs, NZ 194/2 - Munro 100*, Kitchen 0*

Munro on 97, he hits one through point for two - he moves to 99. He hits one straight down the ground and there it is!!! Century for Colin Munro! He becomes the first man to score three hundreds in T20 internationals!

What an innings!

8:12pm: 16 overs, NZ 191/2 - Munro 97*, Kitchen 0*

Fifty partnership between these two! Bruce slices Brathwaite for four behind point to bring it up. Munro on strike now, one hit away from three figures...He times one straight down the ground for a single to move to 97.

WICKET! Bruce on strike for the final ball of the over, and he's bowled! He moves too far across his stumps looking for the scoop over the keeper, but he's missed it. The ball crashes into the stumps.

Bruce goes for 23, Anaru Kitchen sent in now.

8:07pm: 15 overs, NZ 183/1 - Munro 95*, Bruce 17*

Jerome Taylor comes back into the attack, and Munro takes the attack to the bowler! He hits two sixes over square leg to move into the 90's! Fourth ball of the over is carved to point for a single. Munro's hit 10 sixes in this innings, with five overs still to play, he gets two from the final ball of the over to move to 95.

8:03pm: 14 overs, NZ 167/1 - Munro 80*, Bruce 16*

Bruce has made a solid start, hitting a six over cover as he's raced to 16. Munro meanwhile, has moved to 80 from just 38 balls, in search of what would be his third T20 international hundred.

7:52pm: 11.3 overs, NZ 136/1 - Munro 66*, Bruce 0*

WICKET! Guptill goes and Emrit has his first wicket! He throws the bat at a wide delivery and gets an edge through to Walton behind the stumps. Guptill departs for 63, Tom Bruce is promoted to number three as the new batsman.

7:42pm: 10 overs, NZ 118/0 - Guptill 53*, Munro 58*

Hundred partnership! Great batting from this pair to bring up the century stand. Brathwaite responds with five wides down leg, the Windies are really under the pump here.

Guptill pulls the fifth ball of the over for six, and that brings up his fifty! The Black Caps take 22 from the 10th over.

7:37pm: 9 overs, NZ 96/0 - Guptill 37*, Munro 58*

Emrit comes into the attack for his first over in T20 internationals, but Munro belts him for six out over midwicket! That brings up his 50! It comes from 26 balls, with three fours and four sixes.

He goes again next ball and it's the same result! Munro gets a single third ball to bring Guptill on strike. Emrit does well to only go for four singles from the remainder of the over, 16 from it.

7:31pm: 8 overs, NZ 80/0 - NZ Guptill 34*, Munro 44*

Brathwaite brings himself into the attack, and stems the flow of run for an over. Munro has a nervy moment when he scoops the ball into the leg side from the final delivery of the over.

7:18pm: 4.2 overs, NZ 50/0 - Guptill 22*, Munro 27*

Fifty partnership! Ashley Nurse comes into the attack and Munro welcomes him with back-to-back boundaries to raise the half-century stand!

7:16pm: 4 overs, NZ 42/0 - Guptill 22*, Munro 19*

Guptill takes the attack to Badree in the fourth over, hitting the leg-spinner for two boundaries. Shai Hope leaves the field for treatment after landing awkwardly going for a catch.

7:07pm: 2 overs, NZ 22/0 - Guptill 11*, Munro 11*

Samuel Badree with the new ball from the other end, Munro on strike. First ball is short and Munro pulls it for six! Munro's picked up where he left off! He goes on the attack again and skies one, it just manages to beat the fielders though, the batsmen get back for two. Four singles to end the second over.

7:04pm: 1 over, NZ 10/0 - Guptill 9*, Munro 1*

First ball is driven perfectly through cover by Guptill! He takes a single from the third ball of the over, bringing Colin Munro on strike after his rapidfire 66 on Monday night. He gets off the mark with a single out to cover from the fifth ball. Guptill times one off his hip to the boundary from the final ball of the first over, 10 from it.

6:57pm

Right, play not far away as the Windies make their way out onto the field. Martin Guptill and Colin Munro emerge now, looking to get the Black Caps off to a solid start. Jerome Taylor to open up, Guptill on strike.

6:34pm

For New Zealand, Trent Boult returns with Seth Rance sitting out. Meanwhile, there are two changes for the tourists, with Jerome Taylor and 36-year old Rayad Emrit making his debut.

NZ: 1. Martin Guptill, 2. Colin Munro, 3. Kane Williamson (c), 4. Glenn Phillips (wk), 5. Tom Bruce, 6. Anaru Kitchen, 7. Mitchell Santner, 8. Doug Bracwell, 9. Tim Southee, 10. Ish Sodhi, 11. Trent Boult.

WI: 1. Chris Gayle, 2. Chadwick Walton (wk), 3. Andre Fletcher, 4. Shai Hope, 5. Shimron Hetmyer, 6. Carlos Brathwaite (c), 7. Rovman Powell, 8. Ashley Nurse, 9. Rayad Emrit, 10. Jerome Taylor, 11. Samuel Badree.

6:30pm

Good evening! The first big news of the day is that the weather has held and there shouldn't be any rain interrupting tonights match. Both captains out in the middle for the toss, Carlos Brathwaite calls incorrectly and Kane Williamson decides that NZ will bat first. Final teams to be confirmed shortly.

PRE MATCH

After a washout in the second match on Monday night, the Black Caps head into this third and final clash with the Windies unable to lose the series.

The winless Windies can only draw the series now, after the Black Caps' 47-run victory in Nelson - playing only for pride having been whitewashed in both the Test and ODI series.

For New Zealand, a win tonight will mean that the Black Caps overtake Pakistan to seal the number one Twenty20 international ranking.

As if things weren't bad enough for the Windies, the Black Caps will also welcome Trent Boult back to the side, after his phenomenal display in the recent ODI series demolition, while opener Colin Munro will be looking to better his 23-ball 66 from Monday night.

TEAMS (possible):

NZ: 1. Martin Guptill, 2. Colin Munro, 3. Kane Williamson (c), 4. Glenn Phillips (wk), 5. Tom Bruce, 6. Anaru Kitchen, 7. Mitchell Santner, 8. Doug Bracwell, 9. Tim Southee, 10. Ish Sodhi, 11. Trent Boult.