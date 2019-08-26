Black Caps destroy Sri Lankan top order, need five wickets to draw Test series

The Black Caps have taken the first five Sri Lankan wickets in their quest for an incredible Test match win, looking to level the series in Colombo.

With captain Kane Williamson declaring with a 187-run lead, the Black Caps struck in the very first over of Sri Lanka's second innings, opener Lahiru Thirimanne run out for a duck by Ajaz Patel.

The hosts were rocked again less than two overs later, Kusal Perera edging a wide delivery from Trent Boult behind to BJ Watling, also out for a duck, the hosts reduced to 4-2.

Angelo Mathews offered some resistance for Sri Lanka, survivng 30 balls before edging Colin de Grandhomme behind to Ross Taylor and out for seven.

First innings centurion Dhananjaya de Silva wouldn't repeat his heroics, the next batsman dismissed, caught at second slip by Tim Southee off the bowling of Patel for one.

Amid the carnage, Kusal Mendis batted on for Sri Lanka, reaching 20 from 62 balls, before losing his stumps to a perfect delivery from off-spinner Will Somerville, the hosts limping to 33/5 at lunch.