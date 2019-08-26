TODAY |

Black Caps destroy Sri Lankan top order, need five wickets to draw Test series

1 NEWS
More From
Cricket
Black Caps

The Black Caps have taken the first five Sri Lankan wickets in their quest for an incredible Test match win, looking to level the series in Colombo.

With captain Kane Williamson declaring with a 187-run lead, the Black Caps struck in the very first over of Sri Lanka's second innings, opener Lahiru Thirimanne run out for a duck by Ajaz Patel.

The hosts were rocked again less than two overs later, Kusal Perera edging a wide delivery from Trent Boult behind to BJ Watling, also out for a duck, the hosts reduced to 4-2.

Angelo Mathews offered some resistance for Sri Lanka, survivng 30 balls before edging Colin de Grandhomme behind to Ross Taylor and out for seven.

First innings centurion Dhananjaya de Silva wouldn't repeat his heroics, the next batsman dismissed, caught at second slip by Tim Southee off the bowling of Patel for one.

Amid the carnage, Kusal Mendis batted on for Sri Lanka, reaching 20 from 62 balls, before losing his stumps to a perfect delivery from off-spinner Will Somerville, the hosts limping to 33/5 at lunch.

The Black Caps need to take the last five Sri Lankan wickets from 66 overs, bad weather the only thing standing between a series levelling win.

The Black Caps celebrate against Sri Lanka
The Black Caps celebrate against Sri Lanka Source: Getty
More From
Cricket
Black Caps
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:12
The former NRL star was used as a kick and punter returner, but didn’t enjoy too much success against the New Orleans Saints.
Valentine Holmes gets 'clocked' while playing as returner in Jets' pre-season NFL clash
2
1 NEWS
'They're very respectful the Warriors' - Retiring Paul Gallen emotional after NZ side's gesture
3
A sit-down interview with the couple came out on the eve of Johnson’s Cronulla Sharks facing the Warriors.
Shaun Johnson, Kayla Cullen tease each other about how they met
4
Stokes smashed eight sixes on his way to an unbeaten 135 at Headingley.
Australian legend slams team's 'stupidity' after Ashes levelling defeat
5
Aphiwe Dyantyi scores against the All Blacks
Springboks winger Aphiwe Dyantyi fails drugs test ahead of World Cup
MORE FROM
Cricket
MORE
00:15
De Grandhomme’s monster six helped NZ forge a 138-run lead at stumps on day four.

Colin de Grandhomme smashes ball out of the park as Black Caps build lead in second Sri Lanka Test
00:30
Stokes smashed eight sixes on his way to an unbeaten 135 at Headingley.

Ben Stokes keeps England's Ashes series alive with historic one-wicket win after smashing Aussie bowlers for sixes galore
Steve Smith bats in the first Ashes Test

Steve Smith poised to make Ashes return, trains at Headingley
00:15
The England skipper is 75 not out, his side needing 203 more for victory at Headingley.

Joe Root gives England hope of winning back Ashes in record run chase