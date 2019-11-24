Black Caps declare with 262 run lead after BJ Watling double-century

BJ Watling's maiden Test double century has seen the Black Caps' declare their first innings at 615/9, leading by 262 runs with just under four sessions to bowl England out.

Watling, 34, reached his first double century in both Test and first-class cricket, coming from 460 balls - hitting 23 boundaries and a single six.

The Black Caps' wicketkeeper would fall for 205, caught behind by Jos Buttler off the bowling of Jofra Archer, the highest score for a New Zealand gloveman, bettering Brendon McCullum's 185 against Bangladesh in Hamilton in 2010.

Watling's innings came in partnerships of 70 with Henry Nicholls (41), 119 with Colin de Grandhomme (119) and 261 with Mitchell Santner (126).

The innings is Watling's eighth time past three figures in Test cricket, with the Black Caps never losing in a match where he's scored a century, with five wins and two draws.

A quckfire 11 from Neil Wagner saw the Black Caps pass 600 runs in their first innings before declaring.