Black Caps declare 187-runs ahead of Sri Lanka after BJ Watling century

BJ Watling's seventh Test hundred has seen the Black Caps declare their first innings at 431/6 on the morning of day five of the second Test against Sri Lanka in Colombo.

Having finished day four with a 138-run lead, the overnight pair of Watling and Colin de Grandhomme resumed with the intention of increasing the Black Caps' lead, giving themselves a chance of bowling their hosts out for an innings win.

That plan came unstuck with the second ball of the day though, de Grandhomme out caught at deep square leg by Lahiuru Kumara off the bowling of Lasith Embuldeniya for a potentially match winning knock of 83 from 77.

Undeterred at the other end, Watling reached his century from 222 balls, with eight boundaries, joined by Tim Southee at the crease in one last push for runs.

A quickfire 24 off just 10 balls from Southee saw the Black Caps declare at 431/6, their lead 187 runs. Watling finishing unbeaten with 105.

Sri Lanka will need to survive 93 overs, and need to score at least 188 runs to even make the Black Caps bat again as New Zealand looks to square the two match series.

New Zealand's BJ Watling plays a shot during the third day of the first test cricket match between Sri Lanka and New Zealand in Galle, Sri Lanka. Source: Associated Press
