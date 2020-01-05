Black Caps' day three woes continue as Aussie bowlers dominate at SCG

Australia are cruising towards another massive first-innings lead with New Zealand 6-210 at tea on the third day of the third Test at the SCG.



Nathan Lyon celebrates after taking the wicket of Jeet Raval during day three of the Third Test match in the series between Australia and New Zealand. Source: Getty

Already enjoying one of their most dominant Test summers in history with the series wrapped up, the Aussies piled further pain on the Black Caps on Sunday in reply to their 454.



Nathan Lyon and Pat Cummins have both claimed two wickets, while New Zealand also threw one away when Colin de Grandhomme was run out just before the break.



If they bowl New Zealand out for less than 254, it will mean the Aussies would have taken at least a 200-run first-innings lead in every Test this summer - including those against Pakistan.



Lyon (2-60) has by far looked the most dangerous on an SCG wicket offering plenty of turn.



He got Tom Blundell before he could add to his overnight score of 34, with a shorter ball that spun between his legs and ricocheted onto the stumps off his pad.



The out-of-sorts Jeet Raval was then trapped lbw for 31, wasting a review on the way as his poor summer continued.



Lyon could also have removed debutant Glenn Phillips, twice dropping caught-and- bowled chances as the debutant headed into the final session unbeaten on 30.



The first drop left the offspinner needing the thumbnail on his bowling taped up.



Phillips survived another life on 28, when James Pattinson had him caught at deep square leg before replays showed the pace bowler had over stepped.



Cummins (2-32) has claimed the scalps of Ross Taylor and stand-in captain Tom Latham, with the latter caught at mid-on for 49.



Mitchell Starc also has a wicket, removing BJ Watling for nine when he played the ball onto his stumps.



But it will be the dismissal of de Grandhomme that frustrates the Black Caps the most.



The allrounder perished trying to take on the arm of Matthew Wade as he attempted to return for a second on 20, falling centimetres short.

