Black Caps Daryl Mitchell, Cole McConchie combine for stunning boundary catch

Black Caps duo Daryl Mitchell and Cole McConchie combined to reel in a stunning boundary catch, as the Kiwi cricketers play out their inter-squad T20 camp in Christchurch.

With Wellington's Devon Conway batting, the left hander belted a ball down towards the leg-side boundary, looking to clear the rope.

However, 28-year-old Mitchell acrobatically flung himself to grab the ball with his outstretched right hand, before flicking it back infield to McConchie to complete the catch.

"I probably didn't expect that to happen," Mitchell told 1 NEWS afterwards.

"[I] just stuck my hand out, and it happened to stick in my hand. Cole was lucky enough to be backing up, and [we] got it done."

After making his T20 International debut against Sri Lanka earlier this year, Mitchell will be hoping his acrobatics can see him add to his six Black Caps appearances with the upcoming five-match series against England starting next month.

"Ideally, I'll be able to cement my spot in the side and hopefully play a lot of games for New Zealand in the future.

"But you just take each game as it comes, and if you get the opportunity, try and take it."

McConchie and Conway meanwhile, are both uncapped at international level.

The two fielders reeled in a stunner in the inter-squad T20 in Lincoln. Source: 1 NEWS
